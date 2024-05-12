Quadriplegic sailor hoping to inspire others by circumnavigating the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Quadriplegic sailor hoping to inspire others by circumnavigating the UK

By Press Association
Quadriplegic sailor Geoff Holt will circumnavigate the UK for charity. (Wetwheels/PA)
Quadriplegic sailor Geoff Holt will circumnavigate the UK for charity. (Wetwheels/PA)

A record-breaking quadriplegic sailor is hoping to inspire others with disabilities by taking on the challenge of circumnavigating the UK while raising money for charity.

Geoff Holt, 58, told the PA news agency he will set sail from London on Monday May 13 and expects to take at least a month to cover the distance of just under 1,600 miles.

Mr Holt said: “I’m excited but nervous. I’m watching the weather forecasts on a daily basis and I’m under no illusion, it’s a huge adventure to undertake. I’m excited but I just want to get on with it now.”

Geoff Holt expects his challenge to take at least a month (Wetwheels/PA)

Mr Holt and a small team will travel around the coast clockwise, calling at 17 accessible ports to raise funds for his charity Wetwheels Foundation, which takes disabled people to sea in purpose-built, fully accessible motor boats.

The sailor was paralysed in a swimming accident in 1984 and uses a wheelchair.

In 2007 he became the first severely disabled person to sail single-handed around Great Britain and in 2009 he sailed across the Atlantic Ocean unassisted.

The following year he was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for services to disabled sailing.

Mr Holt said the biggest challenge of his circumnavigation around the UK will be facing rough waters.

“With bigger waves, particularly up the west coast of the country, with North Atlantic swells, the boat will take a bit of a smashing, and I’ll be sitting in a wheelchair being thrown about,” he said.

“I am secured to the boat, I’m not going anywhere, but even so it’s quite an impact.”

His challenge, called Finishing The Dream, will be Mr Holt’s final adventure in an accessible Wetwheels boat, and he hopes to inspire other people with disabilities.

“I think by going around Britain, I’ll be raising awareness of what someone with a disability like mine can achieve if you set your mind to it, and also hopefully inspire others to think, ‘I fancy a go at that myself’,” he said.

“From a personal point of view, I want people to see someone who’s 40-years post severe injury, somebody who needs 24-hour care, and that you can follow your dreams.

Mr Holt beside a Wetwheels boat
Mr Holt beside a Wetwheels boat (Wetwheels Foundation/PA)

“I’m promoting the removal of barriers to obstacles, whether it’s work, transport, or active participation on boats, for example with Wetwheels, it’s about following your dreams and it takes time.

“You need determination to do it and hopefully people will see me doing it, and just by seeing me will realise that actually, someone like me, it is possible and it may just help inspire others to do something.

“It may not be getting on the water of course, some people it may just be getting out of bed in the morning and for me that will be an achievement, if I know that it’s helping others.”

To follow Mr Holt’s progress and donate visit finishingthedream.co.uk.