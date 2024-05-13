Exercise may be better than sleep at flushing out brain toxins – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exercise may be better than sleep at flushing out brain toxins – research

By Press Association
Scientists find sleep may not clear brain toxins as previously thought (Ben Birchall/PA)
Being active may be better than sleeping when it comes to helping the brain flush out toxins, according to scientists.

For a long time it has been thought the brain uses sleep to get rid of damaging molecules, but early research on mice now suggests the opposite may be true, according to scientists from the Imperial College London’s UK Dementia Research Institute (UKDRI).

The team said its findings, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, need to be confirmed in humans.

Study co-leader Nick Franks, professor of biophysics and anaesthetics at Imperial College London, said: “The (scientific) field has been so focused on the clearance idea as one of the key reasons why we sleep, and we were of course very surprised to observe the opposite in our results.”

Until now, it has been assumed the brain uses its waste clearing system – known as the glymphatic system – to get rid of waste.

However, when the UKDRI researchers tracked movement of fluid in mice brains using a fluorescent dye, it showed that the brain’s ability to rid itself of toxins was reduced during sleep as well as under anaesthesia.

Sleeping mice were 30% less efficient at clearing the dye from their brains when compared to rodents who were awake.

And for mice under anaesthetic, the rate of clearance was reduced by 50%.

But the researchers also said the size of molecules may affect how quickly certain toxins move through the brain, and some compounds are cleared through different systems.

Prof Franks added: “As yet, we do not know what it is about these states that slows down the removal of molecules from the brain.

“The next step in our research will be to try to understand why this occurs.”

The researchers said are looking to explore whether the findings can be validated in humans.

Study co-leader Prof Bill Wisden, interim centre director of the UKDRI, said: “There are many theories as to why we sleep, and although we have shown that clearing toxins may not be a key reason, it cannot be disputed that sleep is important.

“Disrupted sleep is a common symptom experienced by people living with dementia – however, we still do not know if this is a consequence or a driving factor in the disease progression.

“It may well be that having good sleep does help to reduce dementia risk for reasons other than clearing toxins.

“The other side to our study is that we have shown that brain clearance is highly efficient during the waking state.

“In general, being awake, active and exercising may more efficiently clean the brain of toxins.”