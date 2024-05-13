Stormont collapse ‘meant opportunities to prepare health service were lost’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stormont collapse ‘meant opportunities to prepare health service were lost’

By Press Association
The Stormont powersharing institutions were collapsed for three years between 2017-2020 (Liam McBurney/PA)
Opportunities to improve the resilience of the health system in Northern Ireland ahead of the Covid pandemic were lost because Stormont was suspended for three years, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.

He told the Covid-19 Inquiry sitting in Belfast that health workers were in a “fragile, under-valued state” even before Covid had struck Northern Ireland in 2020.

A three-year political impasse had collapsed the powersharing institutions until they were restored in January 2020.

Mr Swann told the inquiry that his immediate challenge on assuming office then had been dealing with industrial action by nurses.

He said: “That had broken down relationships across health and social care.

“It had also had a dramatic effect on the morale of our health staff and health workers in regards to what needed to be done.

“We did find our health service workers in a very fragile, under-valued state.”

Mr Swann said three years of non-recurrent single-year budgets for health between 2017-2020 had meant reform of services had not been possible.

He said: “If we had had a minister in place through 2017-2020, and the strategic direction, the funding, we could have had some of those opportunities, those transformational pieces of healthcare in place.

“So when it came to the steps we needed to take during lockdown we could have had some green-site hospitals already established in Northern Ireland, where we could have designated those for the procedures we needed to do that were normal red-flag emergency procedures, while designating other hospitals to be Covid centres.

“We didn’t have the opportunity to do that in the period between 2017-2020, so there was a lot of opportunity lost.”

He added: “The fragility just wasn’t how we were able to react, it was that lack of investment in our core service, that lack of investment in our healthcare workers and that had been 10 years in the making.”