King set to carry out first major investiture since diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King set to carry out first major investiture since diagnosis

By Press Association
Sir Richard Moore, Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, is made a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George by the King at an investiture in December (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Richard Moore, Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, is made a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George by the King at an investiture in December (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King is expected to carry out his first major investiture on Tuesday since being diagnosed with cancer.

Charles will knight the Archbishop of Canterbury for his key role in the coronation, and bestow a damehood on bestselling author Dame Jilly Cooper.

The monarch, who was given permission by his doctors to return to public duties last month, will greet 52 recipients one by one at Windsor Castle.

Review of the Year 2023
The Archbishop checks St Edward’s Crown is in place correctly after crowning the King (Aaron Chown/PA)

Although it will be his largest indoor ceremony for many months, the investiture is on a slightly smaller scale than usual.

Around 60 people, and sometimes more than 70, are typically invested with their honours, watched by their chosen guests.

It will be the first investiture ceremony the King has conducted for five months, with his last one taking place on December 19, a month before he was admitted to hospital for treatment on his prostate.

Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
The King attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace last week (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Rev Justin Welby has been made a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) for his personal service to the Crown during the coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.

Awards of the Royal Victorian Order are in the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

The archbishop conducted the service for the coronation and had the momentous task of anointing and crowning the King and the Queen.

The Oldie Lunch
Camilla with Jilly Cooper at The Oldie Luncheon in 2022 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Dame Jilly, who is being honoured for services to literature and to charity, is known for her steamy fiction focusing on scandal and adultery in upper class society.

Her hit titles include Riders, Rivals, Polo, Mount! and The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous, along with her most recent work Tackle!

Dame Jilly is a long-standing friend of Queen Camilla, and the author based her fictional seducer Rupert Campbell-Black partly on Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

King Charles III coronation
The King and Queen in the Gold State Coach during the coronation procession (David Rose/The Telegraph/PA)

Other recipients being honoured for their role in the coronation include the Dean of Westminster Abbey, the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle, who was made a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (KCVO), and Household Division Brigade Major Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw who has become a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO).

Lt Col Shaw, on the horse Sovereign’s Shadow, led more than 4,000 servicemen and women in the grand coronation procession from the Abbey to the Palace which saw Charles and Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach after the historic ceremony.

Labour’s Dame Margaret Beckett, who is standing down at the next election after 40 years representing Derby South, will be made a Dame Grand Cross.

The King, who is receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, has invested a handful of people with honours over the past few months, but this took place in private during individual audiences at royal residences.