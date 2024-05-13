Man guilty of Brixton slash murder and three more attacks

A man is facing life in prison for a series of slasher attacks on strangers which culminated in the random murder of a woman in south London.

Mohamed Nur, 34, was armed with a makeshift blade when he cut the throat of Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey in daylight last May 1.

Ms Dogbey, 31, had been walking alone in Stockwell Park Walk in Brixton after going into central London to do some shopping.

She was attacked from behind by a man wearing all dark clothing, and died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination identified the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

Nur admitted her murder and having a blade made from scissors on that day as well as having another weapon made from broken glass the following day when he was arrested.

He had denied three other slash attacks two days before Ms Dogbey’s death in similar circumstances.

Nur’s Old Bailey trial had centred on the three attacks which happened in quick succession in Brixton at around 11.30pm last April 29.

The first victim, Rebecca Wilkes, was approached from behind, grabbed and slashed on her right cheek, causing a 9cm cut.

The second victim, Tomasz Kmiecik, suffered a 15cm facial cut and the third victim, Katie Matthews, sustained a 6cm wound to her face.

Prosecutor Julian Evans KC told jurors: “In each case, the victim did nothing to confront or provoke the man who attacked them. Each victim was attacked without warning and for no apparent reason.

“In short, all three attacks were completely random. There is nothing to suggest that the man who carried out the attacks knew anything about any of three victims.”

The attacker was wearing a distinctive jacket and a top with a black hood pulled down over his face.

Nur, from Vauxhall, south London, was wearing the same clothes when he attacked Ms Dogbey two days later.

Mr Evans told jurors: “He approached her from behind, and without warning, attacked her from behind with a weapon, which caused her injury.”

Nur was arrested last May 2 after being stopped by police in Brixton High Street in possession of a weapon fashioned from a piece of broken mirror.

Mr Evans said: “As far as his case is concerned, it is understood that it boils down to a simple point: identification.

“It is his case that he was not the person who carried out the attacks.”

Nur, who declined to attend his Old Bailey trial, was found guilty of three charges of unlawful wounding on Monday after the jury deliberated for one hours and 47 minutes.

Following the verdicts, two jurors were said to be “shocked” and “distressed” after being told the woman who was attacked last May 1 had died.

A reporting ban on Nur’s guilty plea to the murder charge was lifted and Judge Angela Rafferty KC excused the panel from jury service for 10 years in light of the revelation.

The court was told Nur had previous convictions for possession of drugs, driving matters and possession of sharpened implements.

Nur, who is in custody, will be sentenced on May 23 and Judge Rafferty said it is likely she will sentence him anyway if he does not attend.

She said he had been sent multiple letters and added: “He has committed a number of contempt of court offences on the face of it which will have to be dealt with on that day as well.”