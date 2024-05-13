Police tried to revive machete attack victim, murder trial jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police tried to revive machete attack victim, murder trial jury told

By Press Association
Shawn Seesahai (West Midlands Police/PA)
Shawn Seesahai (West Midlands Police/PA)

Police made repeated attempts to resuscitate a machete attack victim found lying near a primary school, the trial of two 12-year-old boys accused of murder has been told.

The third week of prosecution evidence against the boys, who both deny murdering Shawn Seesahai on Wolverhampton’s Stowlawn playing fields, included a list of agreed facts presented to the court by prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC.

The defendants, whose identities are protected by a court order, are on trial at Nottingham Crown Court, where one denies and the other admits possession of a machete at the scene.

Shawn Seesahai death
Tributes left at Stowlawn playing fields (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Both deny inflicting injuries on Mr Seesahai, who suffered a skull fracture and a fatal 23cm deep wound which passed almost all the way through his body.

Addressing the jury on Monday, Ms Heeley said Mr Seesahai, 19, was pronounced dead at 9.11pm on November 13 last year.

She told jurors that two police constables were directed to attend the scene after reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, Ms Heeley said, they saw an ambulance parking, and one officer spoke to a young female at the scene who told him the victim was “lying in the middle of the field”.

Ms Heeley continued: “He then started to run towards Shawn Seesahai, who was lying on his back in the field.

“When he got to Shawn Seesahai he saw that his eyes were wide open but looked glazed.”

Shawn Seesahai death
The police cordon off Laburnum Road, Wolverhampton (Stephanie Wareham/PA)

After touching Mr Seesahai to check if he was breathing, the officer started to perform CPR, the court heard.

Ms Heeley said: “He was then asked to stop by West Midlands Ambulance Service so that they could identify the site of the wound. He then continued CPR as did other police officers who attended the scene.

“Throughout the time they were there Shawn Seesahai did not breathe, and their resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. At 21.11 life was pronounced extinct.”

One of the 12-year-olds was arrested on suspicion of murder at 9.30pm the next day at his home, while watching television, the trial was told.

During a search of the property a hoodie and jogging bottoms allegedly worn by the youth were found mixed up with clothing in a laundry basket, and a machete was found in his bedroom inside the bed frame.

The trial continues on Tuesday, when the Crown is expected to close its case.