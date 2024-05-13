Lambeth shooting victim named as police appeal for information

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Lambeth shooting victim named as police appeal for information

By Press Association
Jazmel Dashourn Patterson-Low has been named as the man shot dead in south London in the early hours of Saturday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Jazmel Dashourn Patterson-Low has been named as the man shot dead in south London in the early hours of Saturday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man shot dead in south London in the early hours of Saturday has been named as Jazmel Dashourn Patterson-Low.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the 26-year-old was shot in Lambeth.

Medical staff called police at about 2.30am after the man was dropped off at a hospital by car.

He died about half an hour later.

Police confirmed Jazmel’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and called for anyone with further information to come forward.

Jazmel was shot on the Westbury Estate in St Rule Street, Lambeth, where a large crowd of around 40 people had gathered.

Police believe an argument flared up resulting in a gun being fired.

A post-mortem examination held on Sunday gave the cause of death as a single gunshot wound.

There have been no arrests, but police said the car has been found and forms part of the ongoing investigation.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, Specialist Crime, said: “Around 40 people had been gathered in and around St Rule Street on Friday evening and the early hours of Saturday morning. A dispute appears to have flared up rapidly after 2am, resulting in shots being fired.

“I am extremely grateful to those who have already come forward to provide information. Along with CCTV and forensic inquiries, this has provided numerous lines of inquiry, which detectives are working around the clock to develop.

“I am certain there are other people who will know what happened in St Rule Street and who was responsible for the shooting. I urge them to come forward and share that information.

“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously. Some people have already done that – I don’t know who they are, but I have their information and I thank them.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, the senior officer responsible for policing Lambeth, added: “Ever since Saturday morning I have remained in contact with local people and partners in Lambeth. We are all appalled by the brutal killing of Jazmel and we are working together to protect and support the community.

“Jazmel’s family deserve answers. Dedicated police officers, including specialists from across the Met, are determined to do everything we can for them – to bring whoever killed Jazmel to justice, and to protect the community by taking his killer off the streets.

“But we do need even more help from the local community to achieve those crucial aims. If you have crucial information – if you know who fired that gun – please come forward and share that information now.”