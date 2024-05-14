Doctor ‘brain cancer-free for a year’ after undergoing own breakthrough therapy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doctor ‘brain cancer-free for a year’ after undergoing own breakthrough therapy

By Press Association
A doctor who was diagnosed with incurable brain cancer remains disease-free after a year following experimental treatment (Yuriy Klochan/Alamy)
An Australian doctor has revealed he has been brain cancer-free for a year after undergoing a world-first treatment based on his own breakthrough research.

Professor Richard Scolyer was diagnosed with incurable grade 4 brain cancer after becoming ill in Poland last year.

This type of cancer, known as glioblastoma, is so aggressive that the average survival rate is around 12 months.

The 57-year-old underwent an experimental therapy based on his own research on melanoma, a type of cancer that starts in the skin.

On Monday, he wrote on X to say he had an MRI scan last week and there was still no sign of recurrence.

“I couldn’t be happier”, he said.

Prof Scolyer collaborated with his colleague and friend Professor Georgina Long, both of whom are co-directors of the Melanoma Institute Australia.

The team used a treatment based on immunotherapy, which teaches the body’s immune system to attack cancer cells.

Research on melanoma showed immunotherapy works better when a combination of drugs is administered before the surgery to remove a tumour.

Prof Scolyer became the first brain cancer patient in the world to have pre-surgery, combination immunotherapy.

He told the BBC: “I’m the best I have felt for yonks.”

“It certainly doesn’t mean that my brain cancer is cured… but it’s just nice to know that it hasn’t come back yet, so I’ve still got some more time to enjoy my life with my wife Katie and my three wonderful kids.”

Around 300,000 people worldwide are thought to be affected with glioblastoma and the hope is that this experimental treatment will extend Prof Scolyer’s life and open the doors for clinical trials for other patients.

Prof Long said: “We’ve generated a whole heap of data, to then make a foundation for that next step, so that we can help more people.

“We’re not there yet.

“What we have to really focus on is showing that this pre-surgery, combination immunotherapy type of approach works in a large number of people.”

Both Prof Scolyer and Prof Long were named “Australian of the Year” earlier this year for their life-saving work on melanoma treatments.