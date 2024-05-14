More than 20,000 people join search for new dementia treatments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 20,000 people join search for new dementia treatments

By Press Association
More than 20,000 people have joined a search for new dementia treatments (David Davies/PA)
More than 20,000 people have volunteered to be part of a study aimed at speeding up the development of dementia drugs.

More than 20,000 people have volunteered to be part of a study aimed at speeding up the development of dementia drugs.

The group will enable scientists to involve healthy people in clinical trials to test whether new drugs can slow the decline in brain functions including memory, and delay the onset of dementia.

There has been recent progress developing drugs that slow the progression of the disease, but the two leading treatments only have a small effect.

Additionally, many new approaches that work in animal studies fail in patient clinical trials.

Experts suggest one explanation for the failures is that the drugs are tested in people who already have memory loss.

This means that by this stage it may be too late to stop or reverse the disease.

Therefore there is an urgent need to understand what is going on before people develop symptoms in the early stages of disease.

This approach requires a large group of people to be recalled for clinical and experimental studies of cognitive decline.

Professor Patrick Chinnery from the Department of Clinical Neurosciences at the University of Cambridge, and co-chairman of the NIHR BioResource, who has led the project, said: “We’ve created a resource that is unmatched anywhere else in the world, recruiting people who are not showing any signs of dementia rather than people already having symptoms.

“It will allow us to match individuals to particular studies and speed up the development of much-needed new drugs to treat dementia.

“We know that over time our cognitive function decreases, so we’ve plotted out the expected trajectory of various different cognitive functions over our volunteers’ life course according to their genetic risk.

“We’ve also asked the question, ‘What are the genetic mechanisms that predispose you to slow or fast cognitive decline as you age?’”

The study has already helped scientists show for the first time that two important mechanisms in the body – inflammation and metabolism – play a role in the decline in brain function as we age.

By 2050, approximately 139 million people are expected to be living with dementia worldwide.

In the UK in 2022, then prime minister Boris Johnson launched the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission, part of the government’s commitment to double research funding for dementia.

Writing in the journal Nature Medicine, scientists led by the University of Cambridge in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society report how they have recruited 21,000 people aged 17-85 to the Genes and Cognition Cohort within the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) BioResource.

Dr Richard Oakley, associate director of research and innovation at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “This exciting study, funded by Alzheimer’s Society, is an important step in helping us to better understand how the diseases that cause dementia begin, and will aid in the development of new treatments that target the early stages of these diseases.

“The data, from over 20,000 volunteers, helps us to better understand the connection between participants’ genes and cognitive decline and allows for further ground-breaking analysis in future.

“One in three people born in the UK today will go on to develop dementia in their lifetime but research will beat dementia.

“We need to make it a reality sooner through more funding, partnership working and people taking part in dementia research.”