Arsonist who murdered mother and daughters in fire wins bid to reduce jail time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Arsonist who murdered mother and daughters in fire wins bid to reduce jail time

By Press Association
Jamie Barrow has won a legal battle to reduce the minimum term of his life sentence (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Jamie Barrow has won a legal battle to reduce the minimum term of his life sentence (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

An arsonist who murdered a mother and her daughters by pouring petrol through the letterbox of their flat before torching the home has won his bid to reduce his jail time.

Jamie Barrow, 32, was jailed for life with a minimum of 44 years in July last year for the murders of Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters, Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, aged three and one, who died because of smoke inhalation.

Barrow drank several cans of lager before taking petrol from his motorbike and setting the home alight in November 2022, after holding what prosecutors described as a “grievance” over rubbish being left in an alleyway.

He then stood outside the home in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, to watch the fire take hold, ignoring the screams of the family who were trapped inside.

In a ruling at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday, Lord Justice Singh, Mr Justice Jay and Judge Mayo lowered his sentence to 38 years.

They said the original sentence was “manifestly excessive in the circumstances of this case”.

The judges also expressed their “sincere sympathy” to family members, adding: “Nothing in this judgment should be taken in any way to detract from the gravity of the offences committed by this appellant.”

Jailing Barrow at Nottingham Crown Court last year, Mrs Justice Tipples had said that she felt he showed no genuine remorse and she was sure he wanted to kill Mrs Hydara and her children.

Prosecutor Simon Ash KC previously told the trial that Barrow “walked casually away” after lighting the petrol with some tissue paper, having watched the flames take hold for “about five minutes”.

Barrow never gave a motive.

Mr Ash said several reasons could have caused him to start the fire, including the “grievance” over rubbish being left, anger over noise, and a desire to be rehoused by Nottingham City Council to be closer to his son.

Reading a victim impact statement during sentencing, Mrs Hydara’s husband and the children’s father, Aboubacarr Drammeh, said: “I was hopeless, and I was left helpless, because I didn’t have a family, and it was the people who mattered most to me.

“Since then, it has been a downward plunge into darkness and the unknown.

“It was unthinkable, it was unplanned, and I wish this on no one else, including you.”

Mr Drammeh was in America at the time of the fire and had to fly back to the UK, spending his 40th birthday identifying the bodies of Fatimah and Naeemah.

In her statement read to the court, Mrs Hydara’s mother, Aminata Dibba, called Barrow a “monster” and a “heartless human being”.

No family members were present at Tuesday’s hearing.