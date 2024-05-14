New free ChatGPT model can teach maths, sing and even flirt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New free ChatGPT model can teach maths, sing and even flirt

By Press Association
Called GPT-4o, the new model was unveiled in OpenAI’s offices by chief technology officer Mira Murati (PA)
ChatGPT maker OpenAI has launched a new flagship AI model that can teach maths, sing and is even a little flirty.

Called GPT-4o, the model – which is faster and free for all users – was unveiled to a cheering crowd in OpenAI’s offices by chief technology officer Mira Murati.

In the address, which was livestreamed online, Ms Murati said GPT-4o was “shifting the paradigm”.

“We’re looking at the future of interaction between ourselves and the machines,” she said.

As part of the launch, the company showed the enhanced chatbot helping to teach maths, engage in casual conversations with a near-human response time and even harmonise and sing with a second device also running ChatGPT.

The new AI also seemed to be capable of flirting, telling an OpenAI employee “oh stop, you’re making me blush” after he complimented it.

The firm said the new model can better understand any input combination of audio, text and images, and respond in a similar fashion, while also responding faster and in a more human way.

OpenAI said it was making the new, enhanced model available to all ChatGPT users, even those who do not have a paid subscription with the firm, as part of its “mission” to ensure AI technology was “accessible and beneficial to everyone”.

The new model is “much better” than any existing model at understanding and discussing images users share, OpenAI said.

In a blog post, OpenAI’s chief executive Sam Altman said ChatGPT-4o was “the best computer interface I’ve ever used”.

“It feels like AI from the movies and it’s still a bit surprising to me that it’s real,” he said.

“Getting to human-level response times and expressiveness turns out to be a big change.”

At a time when the scrutiny around AI tools continues to grow, OpenAI said the new model had been extensively safety tested, using independent experts, and has “safety built in by design”.

The timing of the unveiling also appeared to be a shot across the bow of OpenAI’s rivals – coming the day before tech giant Google is expected to discuss its own plans for generative AI when it opens its annual developer conference, Google I/O, on Tuesday evening.