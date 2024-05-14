Predator who murdered woman in container loses conviction and sentence appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Predator who murdered woman in container loses conviction and sentence appeal

By Press Association
Neculai Paizan hit Agnes Dora Akom at least 20 times over the head with a power tool during the assault in Brent, north-west London, in May 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Neculai Paizan hit Agnes Dora Akom at least 20 times over the head with a power tool during the assault in Brent, north-west London, in May 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A predator who battered a young woman to death in a converted shipping container using a power tool has failed in his legal bid to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Romanian Neculai Paizan, 66, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years in July 2022 after being found guilty of murdering Agnes Dora Akom, 20, in Brent, north-west London.

Paizan hit the petite Hungarian woman at least 20 times over the head with a jigsaw power tool during the assault on May 9 2021, a trial at the Old Bailey previously heard.

Agnes Akom
Agnes Dora Akom was murdered by Neculai Paizan in May 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Her badly decomposed body was found buried in woods near Neasden Recreation Ground more than a month later, and blood stains were discovered at Paizan’s container.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal refused Paizan’s application to appeal against both his verdict and sentence.

Paizan had made a number of complaints about his trial, including that one of the jurors smelled of cannabis and that Ms Akom had previous convictions.

He said the sentence was excessive, and that Judge Richard Marks KC had failed to consider his age and health problems.

Neculai Paizan entering the shipping container
Neculai Paizan battered Ms Akom to death in a shipping container in Brent, north-west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

But Lord Justice Dingemans, Mr Justice Wall and Judge De Bertodano said in their judgment that some of his claims were “poorly evidenced or irrelevant”.

They said his defence counsel were happy to proceed with the trial after the smell of cannabis was raised, adding that the verdict was not impacted.

The judges also dismissed his false claims about him needing a Romanian interpreter, and that only one juror was present when verdicts were read.

They refused the application to appeal.

Initially, Paizan told police he had killed Ms Akom in “self-defence” but went on to give a different story in his evidence to jurors during his trial.

The Royal Courts of Justice in London
The Court of Appeal refused Paizan’s application to appeal against both his verdict and sentence (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Paizan, a concrete mixer driver, admitted moving the body but denied murdering the young woman he knew as Dora, falsely claiming she poisoned him with iced coffee.

He described how he came to love her “like a daughter” after finding her begging for small change in a supermarket car park.

But the evidence suggested that he had preyed on her vulnerability and targeted her with the promise of money.

They met 54 times over the 12 months before the murder, and jurors were shown photographs Paizan took of Ms Akom semi-naked, the court heard.

Following the verdict, Ms Akom’s family accused him of “dragging her through the mud” in death as a result of his lies about her, in which he falsely claimed she was a sex worker.

On Paizan’s possible motive, Judge Marks had suggested he launched into the violent assault after she told him: “Don’t touch me.”