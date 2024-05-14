‘Not usual’ for four babies to be fed by one person at same time, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Not usual’ for four babies to be fed by one person at same time, inquest told

By Press Association
The inquest is expected to last for two weeks (Family Handout/PA)
The inquest is expected to last for two weeks (Family Handout/PA)

A nursery worker was feeding pasta Bolognese to four children at once when one of them choked before dying in hospital six days later, an inquest has heard.

The tragedy occurred just four weeks after nine-month-old Oliver Steeper had started attending the Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent, in September 2021.

Giving evidence at his inquest, nursery worker Loetta Collins said it was “not really” usual for four babies to be fed by one person at the same time.

The qualified child carer was not feeding Oliver when he started to choke, but had “finely chopped” his food, and was the “key person” responsible for his care, the jury inquest at Oakwood House in Maidstone heard.

The 31-year-old started working at the nursery around the same time Oliver joined.

Oliver Steeper inquest
Oliver Steeper (Family Handout/PA)

The baby boy had been eating pureed meals at home, and his parents believed he was “nowhere near being able to chew” properly, the inquest previously heard.

During his two half-days a week at the nursery, Oliver was looked after in the “Panda Room” for babies aged three months to two years old, jurors were told.

The nursery’s staff to baby ratio was one member of staff to every three children, the inquest heard, and lunch would normally be served at 11am.

Mrs Collins told the inquest she and Oliver’s mother Zoe Steeper had discussed how her son’s food should be prepared before he joined.

“I asked her: ‘How would you like it?’

“She said: ‘Finely chopped,’” the inquest heard.

Food prepared by chefs would normally be chopped up by nursery staff to suit the needs of each baby, the inquest heard.

Oliver’s parents had “assumed” his food would be blended by staff, his mother previously told the inquest.

But asked if the plan had ever been to puree Oliver’s food, Mrs Collins replied: “No.”

On the day Oliver choked on his penne pasta and Bolognese, Mrs Collins had chopped up the food before another staff member fed it to him.

Mrs Collins said: “Lunch was running late because of how busy we were.

“I spent a lot of time cutting his food and mixing it until I was satisfied.

“I do worry about things like that.”

Asked if it was common practice for staff to feed four children at once, she replied: “Not really.”

The nursery worker said she first realised something was wrong with Oliver when he “made a sound as if he was going to cry, but didn’t start crying”.

Mrs Collins, who is trained in first aid, immediately realised Oliver was choking and tried to administer back slaps to clear his airway, she told jurors.

The nursery manager arrived to help, before emergency call handlers advised them to start CPR, the inquest heard.

Baby Oliver was rushed to hospital, but brain scans revealed he was not going to survive, and he died six days later.

The Jelly Beans Day Nursery has since closed, according to Ofsted.

The inquest is expected to last for two weeks.