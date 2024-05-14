Donnelly: No plan to ban sale of alcohol to under-21s despite move on cigarettes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donnelly: No plan to ban sale of alcohol to under-21s despite move on cigarettes

By Press Association
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly (Brian Lawless/PA)
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly (Brian Lawless/PA)

The health minister said there are no plans to ban the sale of alcohol to people under the age of 21, despite a move to raise the minimum age for the purchase of cigarettes.

Under plans approved by Cabinet, the legal age for buying cigarettes and other tobacco products will rise from 18 to 21.

It would make Ireland the first country in the EU to take the measure.

On raising the age for buying alcohol, Stephen Donnelly said there is no advice that it would “necessarily be effective”.

Alcohol Drinking – Stock
Stephen Donnelly said there is no clinical advice that banning the sale of alcohol to under 21s is necessarily effective (Yui Mok/PA)

“There’s no consideration of any changes on alcohol whatsoever. It’s never come up. It’s not being considered,” Mr Donnelly said on Tuesday.

“It’s not being considered by anybody. We have no clinical advice that it’s necessary or would necessarily be effective.”

He said that while there is a Government goal that no one in Ireland smokes, there is no such strategy for alcohol.

“There are obviously health implications of excessive drinking and on that Ireland has taken an important global leadership position,” he added.

“We’ve introduced the alcohol labelling to include a cancer warning and to include warnings on alcohol, which I think people really do need to know about.

“We brought in minimum unit pricing. We brought in several measures which I think are important in terms of tackling excessive and harmful drinking.

“But there’s a very different national strategy between alcohol and cigarettes.”

He said plans to increase the legal age of buying cigarettes to 21 should see a reduction in smokers by several percentage points.

Mr Donnelly also defended not including the sale of vapes in its proposed legislation, saying the clinical advice is “not in at this point”.

“We got very clear clinical advice in terms of mandating a minimum age of 18 for the sale of vapes based on cognitive development and impairing cognitive development,” he added.

“Clinical evidence may be emerging but it’s certainly not at the point of increasing from 19 and 20-year-olds but it is something that I think should be should be kept under review.”

The Fianna Fail minister went on to accuse the tobacco industry of “coming and having another go” in downplaying the dangers of vaping, similar to campaigns that were previously run by tobacco companies.

“We have ongoing and emerging evidence of the harms that vaping causes, including damage to the lungs,” he added.

He said the Government is introducing other measures around the advertising and licensing of vapes, and plans to ban the sale of disposable vapes.

“We’re also drafting legislation looking at colours and flavouring. My view, rightly or wrongly, is there has been a very cynical attempt to target young people with vapes,” Mr Donnelly added.

Minister of State Ossian Smyth said he is concerned about the environmental impact of vapes.

“What we’re seeing is in the last couple of years an explosion in use amongst teenagers, and that’s resulting in tens of millions of these vapes ending up in the environment,” he said.

“We’re now going to proceed, myself and the Department of Health, to seek a ban on disposable vapes.”

The Government’s latest move comes 20 years after Ireland became the first country in the world to ban smoking in workplaces, including pubs and restaurants.

Ireland smoking age
Ministers aim to reduce Ireland’s adult smoking rate to less than 5% (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Currently, 18% of the population over the age of 15 are smokers.

The new proposal is designed to reduce Ireland’s adult smoking rate to less than 5%.

Smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke kills an estimated 4,500 people a year in Ireland.

The Government said evidence shows that people are at high risk of becoming smokers between the ages of 18 and 21.

It added that raising the minimum purchasing age will make it harder for young people to access tobacco products through direct and proxy buys as well as social sources.

Health officials said smoking causes 13% of all cancers and contributes to many preventable illnesses including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, eye diseases, diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

It is also responsible for 5% of hospital inpatient admissions, while the financial loss caused by smoking is estimated at 10.6 billion euro annually.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Breda Smyth said: “Our smoking rates are still unacceptably high, so I am delighted that we are progressing a strong population protection measure that will help bring us closer to the goal of a tobacco-free Ireland.”

The Bill will provide that the prohibition on tobacco product sales will not apply to those who are currently between the ages of 18 and 20.

The proposed legislation will not impact the minimum legal age of sale of nicotine-inhaling products or vapes.

Since December, the sale of vapes to under-18s has been banned. There is currently no proposal to extend this ban to the age of 21.

The Government said preliminary legal advice suggests Ireland cannot pursue a “smokefree generation” policy as has been suggested in other jurisdictions because of the EU’s single market rules and Tobacco Products Directive.