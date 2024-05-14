Teammate talks of flashbacks after Adam Johnson death as arrested man rebailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teammate talks of flashbacks after Adam Johnson death as arrested man rebailed

By Press Association
Johnson died of an injury incurred during Nottingham Panthers’ Challenge Cup match with Sheffield Steelers last October (PA)
A teammate of an ice hockey player who died after he was hit in the neck by an opponent’s skate has described how he thinks about the tragic incident every day and suffers flashbacks.

Victor Bjorkung was speaking as a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following Adam Johnson’s death was rebailed by South Yorkshire Police, who are continuing to investigate the events at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on October 28 last year.

Bjorkung told the BBC it was a “freak accident” and how it was “too fast to judge” what happened from the footage of what happened.

He said: “I do get a lot of flashbacks and they’re not very pleasant flashbacks.

The Nottingham Panthers v Manchester Storm – Adam Johnson Memorial Game – Motorpoint Arena
Adam Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It feels unreal. Like it feels like it couldn’t have happened. But, obviously, it did.”

He said: “I do think about it every day,” and he added: “That’s something that’s going to stick with me for the rest of my life.”

Bjorkung was playing alongside Johnson for Nottingham Panthers in the match against Sheffield Steelers and had just passed to him when he was hit by the skate.

He said: “The people that were on the ice and the people in the stand, they know that no-one wants to do something like this.

“And it’s such a freak accident. And it’s so fast. You can watch the video. You can zoom in and you can slow it down.

“You can do all these things. And it’s so easy to sit in the stands and say: ‘Well he did that and he did this,’ but, if you watch it in real time, you know it’s too fast to judge.”

Bjorkung described how he later suffered a laceration injury to his groin but said he was “lucky”, as it just missed an artery.

He has since proposed the development of slash-proof undergear as well, saying all players should wear neck guards.

The player said Johnson, who was a 29-year-old American, was “an unbelievable guy”.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November and then bailed by South Yorkshire Police.

On Thursday he was rebailed until June 26, the force confirmed in a statement.

It added: “Adam’s loved ones remain at the forefront of our minds as this complex investigation continues.”

Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world, especially as the incident was witnessed by thousands of fans at the arena in Sheffield.

In January Sheffield’s senior coroner, Tanyka Rawden, suspended her investigation while the police inquiry took its course.

It emerged later that Ms Rawden had issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) about the use of neck guards in the sport.

In the report, the coroner said she is “sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn”, with the bodies given 56 days to say what action has been taken – or why action has not been taken.

Neck guards have been mandatory in the Elite League (EIHL), in which the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers compete, since January 1.

This followed the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision in December to mandate the use of neck laceration protectors for its competitions.