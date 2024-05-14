Grenfell bereaved and survivors unite on football pitch ahead of anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Grenfell bereaved and survivors unite on football pitch ahead of anniversary

By Press Association
Detail of a player’s shirt during the football match between Grenfell bereaved and survivors, at QPR’s Loftus Road (Aaron Chown/PA)
Detail of a player’s shirt during the football match between Grenfell bereaved and survivors, at QPR’s Loftus Road (Aaron Chown/PA)

The bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster have come together in a celebration of their loved ones a month ahead of the seventh anniversary of the devastating fire.

Friends, family and neighbours gathered at QPR’s Loftus Road stadium not far from the west London tower block to “support the local community through the power of football”.

There is still a lack of accountability from those they hold responsible for the blaze that killed 72 people in 2017, one of the organisers of the Grenfell Memorial Cup said.

Karim Mussilhy, whose uncle Hesham Rahman was among those killed, said Tuesday’s event included 28 of the bereaved and survivors, the largest number to play in any of the three memorial cups held to date.

He said the Grenfell area has always been a “massive football community” and around 300 free tickets had been reserved for the event, with more people expected to turn up on the day.

Mr Mussilhy told the PA news agency: “It’s important that when we come together we’re not always remembering those who died (just) in this sad sort of way.

“We want to celebrate their lives and who they were through something that was so important to our community. For me personally, my uncle used to watch me play.”

Children’s games and matches between mental health-focused football teams Latimer Road Veterans and Minds United FC were played ahead of the main event.

Grenfell Tower fire anniversary
Players and officials take part in a minute’s silence before the match (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Mussilhy said: “Football and QPR, it’s a very personal thing for us and our community anyway, so it’s only right that we come in the name of those who died and celebrate their lives through football.”

Co-organiser Paul Menacer, a tower resident who survived the blaze, said he was “hugely affected” and that events like the football match had greatly helped his own mental health in the years since.

It gives players “something to look forward to, train for and work towards”, he said, adding that he hopes it can continue annually to help give people some joy at a particularly difficult time of year for the community.

Mr Menacer told PA: “I always think at this time of year, coming up to the anniversary, having this (football) event on a yearly basis is just something to look forward to and reminds us we are not going through these struggles alone. We’re here with our family, friends and loved ones.

“When it comes to the 14th of June I will just look back on this day and think ‘I’m surrounded by loved ones, family, close neighbours and friends’.

Grenfell Tower fire anniversary
The match at Loftus Road took place a month ahead of the seventh anniversary of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It helps me with my mental health. I will remember that, as well as good times I had in the tower before the fire.”

A year ago, Mr Menacer and Mr Mussilhy met the Prince of Wales at the stadium, with William expressing sympathy about the community’s continued wait for justice.

Asked about the atmosphere as the anniversary approaches, Mr Mussilhy said: “It almost feels like we’ve got to where we are very quickly (in terms of time) but everything still feels very, very fresh.”

It was confirmed last month that the final report from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry would not be published in time for the anniversary, with the inquiry team saying the “process of notifying those who may be subject to criticism in our report and considering their responses” is in its final stages but “has been significantly larger and more complex than we had originally expected”, having involved writing to some 250 people.

The final hearing for phase two of the inquiry, which examined how the tower block came to be in a condition that allowed the fire to spread, took place in November 2022.

The Prince of Wales (left) is presented with a shirt by Grenfell survivors and bereaved during a visit to Loftus Road, the home of Queens Park Rangers in 2023
The Prince of Wales (left) is presented with a shirt by Grenfell survivors and bereaved during a visit to Loftus Road, the home of QPR football club in 2023 (PA)

The report into phase one, which focused on the factual narrative of the events on the night of the fire, was published in October 2019.

It concluded the tower’s cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the “principal” reason for the rapid and “profoundly shocking” spread of the blaze.

Regarding the final report and the future, Mr Mussilhy said: “I’m hoping for the best but I’m expecting the worst because history has taught us that these things don’t necessarily tend to go our way.

“And when I say go our way, we want accountability. This is the United Kingdom.

“What happened at Grenfell should never have happened in this part of the world and the fact that it’s taken us seven years to come to any sort of conclusions – I mean we know who was involved.

“We can now paint a picture of who was involved and who was at fault but will the justice system fail us or will it do its job? I don’t know.”