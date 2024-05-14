Dublin-New York portal to close temporarily amid inappropriate behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Dublin-New York portal to close temporarily amid inappropriate behaviour

By Press Association
People view the live stream portal between Dublin and New York (Niall Carson/PA)
A livestream portal between Dublin and New York is to be temporarily switched off as efforts continue to find solutions to address inappropriate behaviour in front of the installation.

Dublin City Council said a “preferred solution” involving blurring proved to be unsatisfactory and added that the portal would be switched off at 10pm on Tuesday.

The council said a small minority of people have engaged in “inappropriate behaviour” which has been amplified on social media.

Thousands of people have visited the two-way livestream portal, which gives a real-time view of New York.

The 24/7 portal is in north Dublin, facing O’Connell Street, while the American installation is in North Earl Street.

A portal was temporarily closed in the Irish capital earlier this week as changes in how the visual link operates were introduced.

A new city council statement on Tuesday night said: “The team behind the portal art sculpture, Portals.org, has been investigating possible technical solutions to inappropriate behaviour by a small minority of people in front of the portal.

“Unfortunately the preferred solution, which would have involved blurring, was not satisfactory.

Live stream portal
Thousands of people have visited the two-way livestream portal (Niall Carson/PA)

“As a result the portal will be switched off at 10pm tonight and the team at Portals.org have told us they expect it will be switched back on later this week.

“We are delighted by how many people have been enjoying the portal since it was launched last week.

“It has become a global phenomenon and it is important to note that the overwhelming majority of people interacting with the Dublin portal have behaved appropriately.”

Videos on social media have shown some on the Irish side flashing body parts, displaying swear words on phone screens and showing images of the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Another woman was escorted away by Irish police after she was seen grinding against the portal.