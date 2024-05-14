Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation no longer listed as ‘delinquent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation no longer listed as ‘delinquent’

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation is no longer listed as “delinquent” by California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers.

On Monday the charity was listed as “delinquent” and a delinquency notice letter was sent to the foundation on May 3 for “failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”, but on Tuesday the status of Archewell Foundation had been changed to “current”.

The letter had warned that an organisation listed as delinquent is banned from “soliciting or disbursing charitable funds” and “its registration may be suspended or revoked by the registry”.

On Tuesday, a statement from California’s Department of Justice said the Archewell Foundation is “current and in good standing”.

A spokesperson for California’s Department of Justice said: “After being in touch with our Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, the organisation is current and in good standing.”

The PA news agency understands the issue arose from a payment which was thought to have been sent but was said to have not been received.

However, new records show the required payment was sent last year and was delivered on schedule.

The Archewell Foundation said after investigating that it found payments were made “promptly” and all paperwork was filed “without error or wrongdoing”.

A spokesperson for the Archewell Foundation said: “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that the Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing.

“Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures.

“Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the foundation without error or wrongdoing.”

The Archewell Foundation is a non-profit organisation created by Harry and Meghan.

On its website, it says its mission is to “show up, do good”, adding: “We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities – local and global – through acts of service and compassion.”

On Sunday, the couple visited a local charity in Lagos, Nigeria, Giants of Africa, as part of their three-day visit to the country.

Giants of Africa uses basketball to empower young people.

There, they unveiled a partnership between the organisation and the Archewell Foundation.