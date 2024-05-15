Claims PSNI spied on journalists ‘undermining confidence in policing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claims PSNI spied on journalists ‘undermining confidence in policing’

By Press Association
Journalists Barry McCaffrey, left, and Trevor Birney, right (Victoria Jones/PA)
Claims made during a tribunal hearing that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) carried out surveillance of the phone data of journalists is “undermining confidence in policing”, two human rights organisations have said.

Amnesty International and the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) have written to the Northern Ireland Policing Board, the oversight body of the PSNI, making a fresh call for an inquiry into the claims.

A hearing of the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) in London last week heard claims that police in Northern Ireland undertook six-monthly trawls of the phone data of “troublemaker” journalists to see if they were in contact with officer sources.

It came during a hearing of a case examining allegations that investigative reporters Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney were subject to unlawful covert intelligence by the police.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher is to hold a private meeting with the board’s leadership on Wednesday.

The letter from the two organisations said the IPT case “has now revealed that covert surveillance has been deployed against journalists on multiple occasions over the period of at least a decade”.

It continues: “It now appears that there was routine surveillance of the phone data of journalists, and possible surveillance of the spouse of one journalist as well as their lawyer.

“Further, we understand that the limited disclosure of information to date by the Chief Constable to the Policing Board points to multiple instances of covert surveillance by the PSNI of journalists and lawyers.

“Public disquiet at the intrusive, covert and possibly unlawful use of surveillance powers by the PSNI is considerable.

“The partial and drip feed disclosure of relevant information by the PSNI, both to the IPT and to the Policing Board is further undermining public confidence in policing here.”

The two organisations urge the board to establish an inquiry under the Police (Northern Ireland) Act 2000.

Northern Ireland Policing Board meeting
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher is to meet with the Policing Board leadership on Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Following last week’s tribunal claims, the Policing Board said an urgent meeting had been sought with Mr Boutcher.

Board chairman Mukesh Sharma and vice chairman Brendan Mullan said they wanted to “seek further clarification and assurance around whether surveillance powers have been used lawfully, proportionately and appropriately in the past”.

Mr Boutcher said the PSNI would co-operate fully with the IPT hearing but said he wanted to wait until that process concludes before “speculating about what might or might not have happened in the past”.