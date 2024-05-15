‘No sympathy’ if accused school teacher had been a man, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No sympathy’ if accused school teacher had been a man, court told

By Press Association
School teacher Rebecca Joynes arrives at Manchester Crown Court, where she is charged with six counts of sexual activity with two teenagers, including two counts of sexual activity while being a teacher in a position of trust
Jurors would not have a “shred” of sympathy for a teacher accused of having sex with two teenage pupils if the accused was a man and not the defendant Rebecca Joynes, a court has heard.

Joynes, 30, was also accused of a “naked attempt to garner sympathy” from the jury by having a pink baby’s bonnet visibly tucked into her trouser front belonging to the child fathered by one of the teenagers she is accused of having sex with and whose virginity she took, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Joe Allman, prosecuting, told the court in his closing speech: “She’s aware of the optics here. She’s not stupid. Is Miss Joynes, more shrewd than she lets on?”

Joynes was already suspended from her high school job and on bail for alleged sexual activity with boy A, 15, when she allegedly began a sexual relationship with the second youngster, boy B, who she later became pregnant by.

Neither teenager must be identified.

Manchester Crown Court

Jurors heard both boys sent her flirty Snapchat messages before boy A was taken shopping, bought a £350 Gucci belt and went back to her flat on Salford Quays where they had sex, with his semen later recovered from her bedsheets by police.

Boy B claims sexual activity began when he was 15 with kissing and full sex when he was 16 and while he was still a pupil.

Joynes claims no sexual activity ever took place with boy A and a relationship developed with boy B while she was suspended from her job and only became sexual after she was dismissed and he had left school at 16, so no offence had taken place.

Mr Allman said of the baby’s bonnet worn by Joynes: “That was a pretty naked attempt to garner your sympathy.”

He suggested boy B had been accused of “gaslighting” her during their stormy relationship when she became pregnant.

Mr Allman said: “Who is being gaslit, and who is doing the gaslighting?

“Is what is going on here, is: she hopes you will treat her very differently because she is a woman and not a man, and you will see this case differently because she’s a woman and not a man?”

He questioned whether the boys would have been “disparaged in the same way in an attempt to discredit them if they were two girls of similar age”.

Manchester Crown Court, where Rebecca Joynes is on trial (Peter Powell/PA)

Had Rebecca Joynes, petite, described as “pretty” and softly-spoken, been “Robert” Joynes, a 30-year-old man, and the complainants had been girls, Mr Allman said it would not have been suggested to them they were “up for it” or the ones wanting sex, “because that would have been quite obscene”.

And he suggested Joynes would like jurors to forget she is a responsible, mature adult teacher and the boys were teenage children and school pupils.

“It has the effect of warping the picture, so she almost becomes the victim and the boys the perpetrators.”

He asked the jury of seven men and five women to imagine “Robert” a 28-year-old teacher, just out of a nine-year relationship, lonely, good-looking, who schoolgirls pay a lot of attention to, flatter and make inappropriate comments to.

The prosecutor outlined a scenario where the male teacher exchanges Snapchat messages, buys one girl a £350 belt and takes her back to his flat, while a second teenager falls pregnant to “Robert”.

“Are you in any doubt about what’s happened here?” Mr Allman said.

“You would not have one shred of sympathy for Robert. This thought experiment drags Miss Joynes’ defence into the light.”

Earlier, Joynes told the jury she had ruined her “dream job” with stupid “mistakes” by meeting up with the two teenagers and having them back at her flat, but denied under-age sex.

Both boys were 15 when Joynes began taking each one into her flat and both had been communicating with her on Snapchat – where messages are deleted and not recoverable by police.

In both cases, the activity was a secret from their parents and they both flirted with her, boy A calling her “sexy” and boy B sending her a message saying: “Get your tits out.”

Joynes admitted she had split after a nine-year relationship, was lonely and flattered by the attention.

In a letter, she wrote to boy B, saying: “Every inch of you is perfect. You are all I ever dream about.”

Joynes wept as she told jurors their baby was taken away from her hours after giving birth and she now only has limited access, three times a week.

She denies six counts of sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust.

The trial continues.