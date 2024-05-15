England’s white-tailed eagles feasting on cuttlefish but not lamb, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England’s white-tailed eagles feasting on cuttlefish but not lamb, experts say

By Press Association
A white-tailed eagle which is part of the reintroduction in southern England (Forestry England/PA)
A white-tailed eagle which is part of the reintroduction in southern England (Forestry England/PA)

White-tailed eagles reintroduced in England are eating prey such as cuttlefish and rabbits – and there are “no conflicts” with livestock farming, experts say.

A study involving hundreds of hours watching white-tailed eagles released on the Isle of Wight, in a project by Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation, has revealed what they are eating and how they are getting it.

It shows the eagles – nicknamed flying barn doors because of their wingspan of up to 8ft (2.4m) – are targeting other birds, as well as fish including grey mullet, and cuttlefish which are “super abundant” in the summer months.

Eagle with fish in talons flies over wetland as a Canada goose looks on
Fish are a significant part of the eagles’ diet (Pete Box/PA)

They also eat mammals, mainly rabbits and hares, and feed on carrion and through “piracy” – stealing catches from other smaller birds such as marsh harriers, the research led by Stephen Egerton-Read, Forestry England’s white-tailed eagle project officer, shows.

Despite concerns from some quarters, there has been “no conflict” with livestock farming, Mr Egerton-Read said.

They have been able to use the diet study and GPS data from the birds to reassure people about the eagles and what they are eating, he said.

The reintroduction project began in 2019 to bring back a long-lost species to the skies of southern England, where they were once widespread until the 18th century when persecution led to them being wiped out in the region.

Some 29 young birds, taken as chicks from wild nests in Scotland where the eagles have successfully been re-established, have been released on the Isle of Wight, which provides good habitat for the wetland and coast-loving species.

There are now 16 of the birds, also known as sea eagles, including one wild-born chick, roaming southern England’s skies, and beyond.

Mr Egerton-Read said: “All the way through those early days of the project the biggest concern surrounding white-tailed eagles from any party, be they from farming background, gamebird background, fishing background or a conservation background, will be what the birds eat.

“So trying to understand diet is a really important element to understanding how they’re fitting into the landscape here in southern England, and also making sure that these birds are going to be valued and seen really positively going into the future.”

Most white-tailed eagle diet studies across their range involve examining the remains of nests at the end of the breeding season.

But as the birds do not breed until they are four or five, the team have had to take alternative approaches to find out what they are eating in the early years.

They used high-resolution data from the GPS devices worn by all the birds – including the chick from a pair that bred unusually early – to monitor in detail which trees they are using as hunting perches or areas they are foraging in.

This was followed up with hundreds of hours in the field watching eagles, gathering nearly 620 observations of the birds feeding across southern England, to discover what they were eating and how they were getting it.

The observations include records sent in to the team by volunteers.

In around three-quarters of cases, they were able to identify how the eagles acquired their meals, with almost half (44%) preyed on, a fifth (21%) coming from carrion and some 8% pirated.

Hand holds cuttlefish remains with holes from talons
Cuttlefish remains with talon marks (Forestry England/PA)

Because of the GPS trackers, feeding records can be linked to individual birds, so the researchers can see that birds and mammals are a significant food source for youngsters, while as they reach breeding age fish and molluscs such as the cuttlefish are the major part of their diet.

Youngsters are heavily reliant on carrion, but the oldest birds, which are now five years old, are more adept at pirating food from other birds of prey – which has subtle effects on those birds’ hunting activities, as the white-tailed eagles fit back into their ecological niche, Mr Egerton-Read said.

And he said when people raised concerns about the eagles they have seen, the project team have engaged with them to provide reassurance.

“This diet data we have is really useful in terms of helping provide that reassurance. We’re able to share the GPS satellite data, in some cases we can say there’s not really an eagle around, so you don’t need to worry, or we can show the eagle has been sitting on a rabbit warren nearby.

“But in none of those cases has there been an incident where a lamb or anything like that has been taken.

“There has not been any actual conflict, there’s just been a perception conflict might happen,” he said.

He said farming groups sat on the project’s steering groups and everything was shared with them, adding: “We’ve had no conflict with livestock farming.”

Fishermen on the Isle of Wight were actively supporting the project,  providing food for the young birds before release, and those in Poole Harbour were excited to see the birds and sent sightings in, Mr Egerton-Read said.

“We’ve met people from all walks of life who are excited to see eagles on their doorstep,” he said.