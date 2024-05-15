Scientists prove that plunging regions exist around black holes in space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Scientists prove that plunging regions exist around black holes in space

By Press Association
Scientists prove that plunging regions exist around black holes in space (Nasa/CXC/M Weiss)
Scientists prove that plunging regions exist around black holes in space (Nasa/CXC/M Weiss)

Scientists have proven one of Einstein’s theories, finding evidence that a plunging-region around black holes not only exists, but also exerts some of the strongest gravitational forces yet identified in the galaxy.

Einstein’s theory states that it is impossible for particles to safely follow circular orbits when close to a black hole.

Instead they rapidly plunge towards the object at close to the speed of light – giving the plunging region its name.

Experts say the findings show matter responding to gravity in its “strongest possible form”.

The new study focused on this region in depth for the first time, with Oxford University Physics researchers using X-ray data to gain a better understanding of the force generated by black holes.

Dr Andrew Mummery, of Oxford University Physics, who led the study, said: “What’s really exciting is that there are many black holes in the galaxy, and we now have a powerful new technique for using them to study the strongest known gravitational fields.”

He added: “Einstein’s theory predicted that this final plunge would exist, but this is the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate it happening.

“Think of it like a river turning into a waterfall – hitherto, we have been looking at the river. This is our first sight of the waterfall.”

“We believe this represents an exciting new development in the study of black holes, allowing us to investigate this final area around them.

“Only then can we fully understand the gravitational force.

“This final plunge of plasma happens at the very edge of a black hole and shows matter responding to gravity in its strongest possible form.”

Researchers say that there has been much debate between astrophysicists for many decades as to whether the so-called plunging region would be detectable.

The Oxford team spent the last couple of years developing models for it and, in the study just published, demonstrate its first confirmed detection found using X-ray telescopes and data from the international space station.

The study, published in the Monthly Notices of the Astronomical Society, focused on smaller black holes relatively close to Earth, using X-ray data gathered from space-based telescopes.

Later this year, a second Oxford team hopes to move closer to filming first footage of larger, more distant black holes.