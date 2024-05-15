What the papers say – May 16

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico feature heavily on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Times carries both stories on its front, leading on the Opposition leader’s six-point plan for Britain which it calls “an updated version of Tony Blair’s election-winning pledge card”.

The Times: Starmer sets out to woo voters with six pledges #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mHMLlbw2UF — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 15, 2024

The same stories feature on the front of The Independent, which says Sir Keir is pitching to become the “true heir to Blair”, while the Daily Mirror spells out his six “fixes for Britain”.

Thursday's front page: My 6 fixes for Britain https://t.co/0rex9dSgP8 pic.twitter.com/qCP5cy1N1f — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 15, 2024

The Guardian raises fears for democracy in Europe after the shooting of Mr Fico, while the Daily Mail says the assassination attempt on the pro-Russian leader has left “Europe on edge”.

The Guardian: Slovakian leader ‘fi ghting for hislife’ after assassination attempt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8h3heEHwAU — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 15, 2024

Daily Mail: Europe on edge after pro-Russian Slovak PM is gunned down #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LKbgz76j1o — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 15, 2024

Rishi Sunak is in the spotlight of the Financial Times, which says the Prime Minister has been warned his migration policy is threatening investment.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 16 May https://t.co/adjugyv0NA pic.twitter.com/ZQqVRFnfpL — Financial Times (@FT) May 15, 2024

The Daily Telegraph turns its attention to the NHS, saying whistleblowers who raise concerns over safety are being targeted by managers.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'NHS turns on doctors who blow whistle over safety'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Bw5cHVZujF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 15, 2024

Health is also the topic of the Metro, which reports on a blood test which could detect cancer seven years before symptoms show.

Metro: BLOOD TEST TO GIVE US 7YR NOTICE OF CANCER #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/s3XbOQrnwh — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 15, 2024

“Toxic water” features on the front of the i, which says higher bills are on the way despite illegal sewage and advice to boil water in some areas.

i: UK’s toxic water: illegal sewage, parasite in taps – and higher bills on the way #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ldZlsR3UMP — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 15, 2024

British people are “racing” to cash in pensions early, according to the Daily Express.

And the Daily Star says experts have cracked the code to communication among orangutans.