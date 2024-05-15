What the papers say – May 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – May 16

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico feature heavily on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Times carries both stories on its front, leading on the Opposition leader’s six-point plan for Britain which it calls “an updated version of Tony Blair’s election-winning pledge card”.

The same stories feature on the front of The Independent, which says Sir Keir is pitching to become the “true heir to Blair”, while the Daily Mirror spells out his six “fixes for Britain”.

The Guardian raises fears for democracy in Europe after the shooting of Mr Fico, while the Daily Mail says the assassination attempt on the pro-Russian leader has left “Europe on edge”.

Rishi Sunak is in the spotlight of the Financial Times, which says the Prime Minister has been warned his migration policy is threatening investment.

The Daily Telegraph turns its attention to the NHS, saying whistleblowers who raise concerns over safety are being targeted by managers.

Health is also the topic of the Metro, which reports on a blood test which could detect cancer seven years before symptoms show.

“Toxic water” features on the front of the i, which says higher bills are on the way despite illegal sewage and advice to boil water in some areas.

British people are “racing” to cash in pensions early, according to the Daily Express.

And the Daily Star says experts have cracked the code to communication among orangutans.