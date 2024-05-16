Painting by British artist Leonora Carrington sells for record £22.8m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Painting by British artist Leonora Carrington sells for record £22.8m

By Press Association
Les Distractions de Dagobert by Leonora Carrington has sold for more than £22m (Sotheby’s/PA)
A painting by Lancashire-born artist Leonora Carrington has sold for more than £22 million.

Sotheby’s says the sale of Carrington’s Les Distractions de Dagobert means she is the most valuable British-born female artist at auction.

The work was bought for 28.5 million US dollars (£22.48 million) after a ten-minute bidding battle – which Sotheby’s said exceeded Carrington’s previous record of 3.3 million US dollars (£2.6 million) , set in the auction house in 2022.

The painting has been acquired by Argentine businessman Eduardo F Costantini, founder of the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires, at the sale at Sotheby’s modern auction in New York.

Mr Costantini said: “An iconic painting, The Distractions of Dagobert is one the most admired works in the history of surrealism and an unparalleled masterpiece of Latin American art.

“I was the underbidder when she reached the artist’s record 30 years ago and tonight once again, we made a new auction record.

“This masterpiece will be part of a collection where, amongst others, two important works by Remedios Varo and another record-breaking Frida Kahlo are also found.”

Painted two years after Carrington’s arrival in Mexico in 1945, the psychedelic scenes are inspired by the life of Frankish ruler Dagobert, who lived in the seventh century.

It shows a variety of moments including extinct volcanoes, a lake of fire engulfing an inverted idol and a watery world where a giant with a double animal head holds a human-faced puffer fish.

Carrington was born in Lancashire on April 6, 1917 and later lived in Mexico alongside other female surrealists including Kahlo and Remedios Varo.

She died in 2011 at the age of 94.