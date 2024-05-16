US magician David Copperfield faces sexual misconduct allegations

American magician David Copperfield is facing allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour made by 16 women.

The women told the Guardian newspaper of the alleged behaviour by the illusionist between the late 1980s and 2018.

A spokesperson for Copperfield said the claims made against him are “false and scurrilous”.

One woman claims she met Copperfield when she was 15 and he “groomed” her before she says they had sex when she was 18.

In a statement to the Guardian, Copperfield’s lawyers said that he and the woman had a “consensual relationship” and denied the allegations of grooming.

Three women accused Copperfield, 67, of drugging them before they had sex and claim they were unable to consent.

Another three women alleged groping by the magician on stage, and one woman claims he made her touch him in front of a live audience.

A statement from a representative for Copperfield to the PA news agency said: “Everyone that knows David Copperfield will tell you that these recent allegations from one newspaper are the exact opposite of who David is.

“In fact, David has a record of risking his career to help protect women from powerful predators. Most of these historic accusations have been made before, and all of them are as false now as they were then.

“David requested the ‘evidence’ upon which these false allegations claim to rely and this has not been provided.

“By contrast, whenever US law enforcement has looked into such matters, they have been investigated thoroughly and it has been found that there is simply no case to answer.

“The Guardian’s characterisation is not who David is, and he continues to support anyone who has experienced any form of abuse or discrimination.

“The movement must succeed, but false accusations must stop for it to flourish. David will be considering the position with his legal team and will take such steps as may be appropriate over these false and scurrilous allegations.”

Copperfield has previously backed the Me Too movement, saying that it “is crucial and long overdue”, while dismissing allegations made against him 2018.

“I’ve lived with years of news reports about me being accused of fabricated, heinous acts, with few telling the story of the accuser getting arrested, and my innocence,” the illusionist said on Instagram at the time.