Home News UK

Boy, six, dies after falling from east London apartment block

By Press Association
The death is being treated as unexpected (PA)
A six-year-old boy has died after falling from the upper floor of an apartment block in east London.

The child is said to have fallen from a height at New City Road, Plaistow, shortly before 6am on Thursday.

Air ambulance paramedics, police, and the fire brigade attended, but the boy died at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexpected, no arrests have been made and further inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.

The London air ambulance attended (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 05.58hrs on Thursday to reports of a child having fallen from height at New City Road, E13.

“Officers, London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. At the scene, a six-year-old boy had fallen from an upper floor of an apartment block.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, he sadly died at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported.

“The death is being treated as unexpected and inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this time. There were no arrests. A scene remains in place.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.59am today to reports of a person fallen from height on New City Road, Plaistow.

“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our first paramedics arrived on scene in approximately four minutes. Very sadly, a child was pronounced dead at the scene.”