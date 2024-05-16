Sport bodies ‘will need climate action plan in place to receive public funding’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Sport bodies ‘will need climate action plan in place to receive public funding’

By Press Association
A flooded football pitch in Yorkshire as sports bodies have been warned of the impact of climate change (Danny Lawson/PA)
A flooded football pitch in Yorkshire as sports bodies have been warned of the impact of climate change (Danny Lawson/PA)

National sport governing bodies will need to put a robust sustainability action plan in place by March 2027 to receive funding, Sport England has announced.

The public body announced the policy on Thursday as part of its first-ever sustainability strategy.

It also ringfenced more than £45 million of National Lottery funding for supporting people to get active in nature, restoring flooded sports pitches and helping sports clubs become sustainable.

Concerns over the future of UK sports have been growing in recent months, with several sports bodies warning about the loss of infrastructure due to climate-related impacts.

The Football Association (FA) estimated 120,000 games will be lost each year, with a third of community pitches already unplayable for two months due to flooding.

Last month, seven UK water sports bodies launched an alliance to campaign for clean open water, warning environmental impacts like pollution are a “death-knell” to their sports.

Sport England chairman Chris Boardman said: “There is no doubt that our changing climate is already impacting our opportunities, motivation and ability to be active.

“Extreme weather is increasingly making it difficult for us to live healthy, active lives by creating a ‘doom loop’ where people become less motivated and more fearful of injury, with sporting opportunities increasingly cancelled and disrupted.”

He warned that, without change, the Government’s target to get 3.5 million more people active by 2030 is “very much in jeopardy”, with children suffering the most.

“If places to play are unavailable, people will go and do something other than sport and physical activity, leading to small clubs going under and vital community organisations disbanding,” he said.

Sports England’s new sustainability strategy outlines several commitments including the requirement for its 130 partners to have sustainability action plans in place by March 2027 as a condition of their funding.

The public body said it will also commit to work with partners and stakeholders to ensure end-of-life recycling for all newly-funded replacement artificial grass pitches from June 2024 as another condition of funding.

Elsewhere, the organisation pledged to become a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, to reduce its own carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and to achieve net zero by 2040 across its national sports centres and its supply chain.

Sports minister Stuart Andrew said: “All organisations, including across the sport sector, must play a part to reduce their impact on the environment and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

“This commitment from Sport England will help to maintain access to facilities, so that as many people as possible are able to keep fit and healthy as we strive to achieve our ambition to get 3.5 million more people active by 2030.”

Dr Russell Seymour, chairman of the British Association for Sustainable Sport (BASIS), said: “The publication of this strategy is a step change for sustainability in sport.

“BASIS has been calling for funding to be linked to sustainability since 2011 and I congratulate Sport England for creating a framework which can provide national governing bodies with the support they need to protect sport in the face of climate change.”

Olly Scadgell, the Lawn Tennis Association’s executive lead on sustainability, said: “Whether it be the impact of extreme heat on our major events, or rising sea levels and increasingly severe rainfall threatening tennis courts across the country with regular flooding, changes to the climate and environment are already impacting tennis at all levels.

“We look forward to working with Sport England and partners across the sector to continue to play our part and ensure that we safeguard sport for future generations.”

The investment comes as part of a wider £100 million cash injection to help the sector adapt to climate change.

The Government and Sport England have already ringfenced £60 million as a joint investment to make hundreds of swimming pools more environmentally-friendly and financially sustainable.