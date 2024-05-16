Covid-19 inquiry chair hoping to make recommendations on preparing for pandemics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Covid-19 inquiry chair hoping to make recommendations on preparing for pandemics

By Press Association
Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett (Lucy North/PA)
Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett (Lucy North/PA)

The chairwoman of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry has said she hopes to make recommendations to ensure Northern Ireland is better prepared in the event of a future pandemic.

Speaking after three weeks of inquiry hearings in Northern Ireland, Baroness Heather Hallett said the final report will “take some time” because it is “too important to rush”.

Lady Hallett also said she believes the high cost of bringing the inquiry to Belfast was worth it, and hopes the people of Northern Ireland do too.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Brenda Doherty of Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice holds a photo of her late mother Ruth Burke outside the Clayton Hotel in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

At the closing of hearings in Belfast, Lady Hallett said after examining core decision-making and governance, future modules will look in further detail at areas including care homes, test and trace and the impact on mental health.

“The report will take some time and I make no apologies for that. It’s too important to rush and so I ask people to bear with us,” she said.

“I hope that we’ll be able to publish it as soon as possible and I promise you the teams will be working extremely hard to make that possible.

“I hope that I’ll be able to include in it recommendations that will make the system stronger and better able to withstand the challenge of a national civil emergency on the scale of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I know it is important to all those who have suffered that I do make recommendations and that they are implemented as soon as possible because they hope to reduce the suffering of others in the future.

“I should like to thank the bereaved families and everyone else who suffered, and all those who have contributed to these hearings.”

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill was among those who gave evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry during its hearings in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

She added that she believes that it was worth “what is, I’m afraid, quite a large cost” in bringing the hearings to Belfast.

“As I’ve always said, this is a UK-wide inquiry. It is not a London Westminster specific inquiry,” she said.

“I hope that my feelings are shared by the people of Northern Ireland, that it was worth bringing the inquiry here and I particularly hope that the bereaved feel that it was worth it.

“Some of them have been present throughout and I thank you for your constant support, but I know that many others have been following online and I thank them too.”

The next main hearings in the inquiry are set to take place in the autumn.