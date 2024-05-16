Queen takes centre stage at celebration of literature in East Sussex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen takes centre stage at celebration of literature in East Sussex

By Press Association
The Queen arrives at at the Church of Saint Mary, Rye (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Queen took centre stage for a tea-time performance as she celebrated literature in East Sussex.

Camilla, wearing a peacock-feather patterned dress and sand-coloured coat, was welcomed to “Royal Rye” in the rain, greeted by crowds lining the cobbled streets as she arrived at the Church of Saint Mary as part of her tour of the county on Thursday.

Rev Paul White told her that when Queen Elizabeth I visited Rye in 1573 she dubbed the coastal town “Royal Rye”, adding: “So if you felt that was in your gift today, Royal Rye it is once again.”

The Queen met members of local organisations including the Royal Voluntary Service and Mothers’ Union at the church before walking along the street to Lamb House.

The Queen arrives at Lamb House (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She took flowers from well-wishers, including Julie Barker, 59, who said: “We are so excited to be here today. We really love her, she’s an amazing lady.”

The Queen also shook the hand of two-year-old Bobby Neal, who was wearing a yellow rain coat.

His mother, Emma Russell, 39, from Rye, said Bobby had earlier been saying “the Queen” as they waited to see her.

She said: “It was amazing, what a memory to have for life. He’s a bit overwhelmed.”

The Queen joined a garden party at Lamb House (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Historic Lamb House, once home to novelists Henry James, Rumer Godden and E.F. Benson, also hosts a literature collection the Queen viewed as part of a tour of the property.

Benson is known for his Mapp and Lucia novels, which were set in the fictional town of Tilling, based on Rye.

A celebration of Rye’s literary history was enjoyed at a garden party with guests including members of the Friends of Tilling, the E.F. Benson Society and staff and volunteers from the National Trust.

During the garden party reading performances of Mapp and Lucia were given by Oscar-winner Hayley Mills, and actor Timothy West, who sat next to the Queen as she was offered tea.

Timothy West and Prunella Scales (Gareth Fuller/PA)

TV entertainer Gyles Brandreth also spoke to the guests as he guided the Queen to her seat, saying: “You’re centre stage, with a cup of tea, this is a tea-time performance.”

Mr West’s wife, Prunella Scales, who played Miss Mapp in the 1985 TV series, was also at the celebration.

Earlier in the day the Queen attended Charleston Festival for its opening event, The Power Of Reading.