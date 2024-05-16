‘Small traces of radiological material’ found after man arrested in Bedfordshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Small traces of radiological material’ found after man arrested in Bedfordshire

By Press Association
The Metropolitan Police thanked the local community ‘for their continued support and understanding’ (PA)
“Very small traces of radiological material” were found at a Bedfordshire property during a counter-terrorism probe, the Metropolitan Police has said.

A 31-year-old man from Bedfordshire who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of a terrorism offence is still in police custody and officers believe there is no risk to the public.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We’re aware of some media reports and speculation which has suggested that a ‘dirty bomb’-type device or materials may have been identified.

“However, I want to reassure the local community and the wider public that, at this time, we have found no evidence that any form of ‘dirty bomb’ has been or was being constructed, nor any evidence that one was being planned.

“As we’ve said previously, we have found a number of suspicious substances at the address in Caddington. Our priority at all times has been public safety – particularly in relation to other residents living nearby.

“We have had support from highly trained, specialist officers who have been helping us to identify and recover items and substances in the safest possible way, so as not to put those who are searching the property, nor those living in the area, at any risk.

“During the searches over the past few days, some very small traces of radiological material have been detected.

“I want to stress that at no stage was it identified as being at a level that would pose any kind of risk or harm to the public.

“I can also reassure the community that further inquiries and analysis has confirmed that the substances containing these traces are found in everyday use – such as material found in smoke alarms, or those historically used in paints for luminescent watch dials.

“Specialist officers continue to search the property, and we continue to monitor this extremely closely to ensure that there continues to be no risk to the public.

“Finally, I’d like to thank the local community for their continued support and understanding while this investigation remains ongoing.”

Bedfordshire Police launched a probe on May 6 after a “number of suspicious substances” were found at a residential address in Caddington.

The man was first arrested and bailed on suspicion of causing explosions likely to endanger life and possession of class A drugs.

After further searches of the property on Hyde Road the investigation was passed to the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command on Monday May 13.

The next day he was arrested on suspicion of possession of articles for terrorist purposes and he remains in custody.

The Met said the items discovered are being safely identified and removed by specialist officers.

It previously reported an ordnance disposal team had carried out a “controlled explosion” at the site.