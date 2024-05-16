‘Small traces of radiological material’ found after man arrested in Bedfordshire

“Very small traces of radiological material” were found at a Bedfordshire property during a counter-terrorism probe, the Metropolitan Police has said.

A 31-year-old man from Bedfordshire who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of a terrorism offence is still in police custody and officers believe there is no risk to the public.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We’re aware of some media reports and speculation which has suggested that a ‘dirty bomb’-type device or materials may have been identified.

“However, I want to reassure the local community and the wider public that, at this time, we have found no evidence that any form of ‘dirty bomb’ has been or was being constructed, nor any evidence that one was being planned.

“As we’ve said previously, we have found a number of suspicious substances at the address in Caddington. Our priority at all times has been public safety – particularly in relation to other residents living nearby.

“We have had support from highly trained, specialist officers who have been helping us to identify and recover items and substances in the safest possible way, so as not to put those who are searching the property, nor those living in the area, at any risk.

“During the searches over the past few days, some very small traces of radiological material have been detected.

“I want to stress that at no stage was it identified as being at a level that would pose any kind of risk or harm to the public.

“I can also reassure the community that further inquiries and analysis has confirmed that the substances containing these traces are found in everyday use – such as material found in smoke alarms, or those historically used in paints for luminescent watch dials.

“Specialist officers continue to search the property, and we continue to monitor this extremely closely to ensure that there continues to be no risk to the public.

“Finally, I’d like to thank the local community for their continued support and understanding while this investigation remains ongoing.”

Bedfordshire Police launched a probe on May 6 after a “number of suspicious substances” were found at a residential address in Caddington.

The man was first arrested and bailed on suspicion of causing explosions likely to endanger life and possession of class A drugs.

After further searches of the property on Hyde Road the investigation was passed to the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command on Monday May 13.

The next day he was arrested on suspicion of possession of articles for terrorist purposes and he remains in custody.

The Met said the items discovered are being safely identified and removed by specialist officers.

It previously reported an ordnance disposal team had carried out a “controlled explosion” at the site.