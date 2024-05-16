British artist David Shrigley: I thought printmakers were ‘losers’ at art school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

British artist David Shrigley: I thought printmakers were ‘losers’ at art school

By Press Association
David Shrigley at the Jealous Gallery in Shoreditch, London (Lucy North/PA)
David Shrigley at the Jealous Gallery in Shoreditch, London (Lucy North/PA)

British artist David Shrigley said he had an “ill-informed prejudice” towards printmaking during his time art school, considering it “boring” at the time.

Macclesfield-born Shrigley studied at Glasgow School of Art in the late 1980s, where he said the printmaking department was seen as “something of a poor relative to the other departments”.
 
“Secretly I considered the printmakers to be losers who weren’t good enough to be in the ‘cool’ departments,” the 55-year-old said.

David Shrigley at the Jealous Gallery
David Shrigley at the Jealous Gallery in Shoreditch, London (Lucy North/PA)

“Printing was old-fashioned. Perhaps even boring. A side-project for serious elderly painters. In short, I wasn’t interested.

“My ill-informed prejudice subsided about a decade later when I made my first etchings in Copenhagen.”

The Danish capital has been a focal point for Shrigley’s artistic practice since the 1990s.

David Shrigley at the Jealous Gallery
Michael Schafer (left) and David Shrigley at the Jealous Gallery in Shoreditch, London (Lucy North/PA)

To celebrate the historic printmaking methods he learned in Denmark, Shrigley has collaborated with Danish printmaker Michael Schafer on a new exhibition of works titled Copenhagen Prints.
 
The exhibition will run at Jealous Gallery in East London from Thursday May 16 to Saturday June 1 and features more than 40 monochrome prints created using traditional printmaking methods, including etching, woodcut and lino printing.

“I quickly learned that the mark of a pen or a brush on paper is an expression whereas the mark you make on a printing plate is a small, controlled act of violence,” Shrigley said.

David Shrigley at the Jealous Gallery
David Shrigley at the Jealous Gallery in Shoreditch, London (Lucy North/PA)

 
“Printmaking is a medium that has been used for centuries. It is direct. It is vibrant. In a world of digital processes, it is as analogue as art can be.”

All prints featured in the exhibition were hand-made in Schafer’s Copenhagen studio, where Shrigley has worked since 2002.

The exhibition also features a selection of original plates and tools from Schafer’s studio, offering an educational insight into printmaking techniques used throughout history.

David Shrigley at the Jealous Gallery
David Shrigley (left) and Michael Schafer at the Jealous Gallery in Shoreditch, London (Lucy North/PA)

It also marks Shrigley’s only show in the UK this year.

Shrigley’s first exhibition was in 1995 in Glasgow, rising to fame after one of his drawings was featured on the cover of Frieze Magazine later that year.

He was nominated for the Turner prize in 2013 for Brain Activity, and in 2016 he created a sculpture of a bronze hand giving a thumbs up sign titled Really Good, which appeared on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square for 18 months.