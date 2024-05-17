What the papers say – May 17

Taxes, electioneering, the Royal Mail, NHS and rail fares all return to the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt features on the front of The Daily Telegraph which says he will use a speech on Friday to warn that a Labour government will raise taxes, a message echoed by the Daily Express headline.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Labour tax rises as sure as night follows day, says Hunt'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/r1PdVjjZlx — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 16, 2024

EXPRESS: Be warned! Taxes WILL go up under Labour, says Hunt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/21H7SWWvAN — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 16, 2024

His speech follows Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer launching the party’s “first steps” towards the election and The Independent says the Opposition has been endorsed by Boots managing director Sebastian James.

INDEPENDENT: Starmer dons his boots on election battleground #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/u1vOfPdzM3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 16, 2024

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch features on the front of the Daily Mail, warning she will not allow the Royal Mail to be sold to a foreign buyer without guarantees over vital services.

The Times says hospitals are unable to make the best use of extra funding due to a “bed-blocker crisis”.

TIMES: Bed-blocker crisis means extra NHS cash wasted #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3KfNG3uNRK — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 16, 2024

The Guardian leads on a report which says ministers were warned three years ago about unpaid carers being hit by repayments for benefit breaches.

GUARDIAN: Ministers were warned in 2021 about carer scandal #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/l7uimsQG9c — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 16, 2024

The extension of a cut-price scheme for summer rail fares occupies the front of the Metro.

The Daily Mirror gives its front page over to the story of the twin of the youngest organ donor cradling his new sister, 10 years after the death of his brother.

BT shares rose 17% after the company’s new chief executive laid out plans for the company, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 17 May https://t.co/4aSHPkp3pS pic.twitter.com/MdYqrQjDd6 — Financial Times (@FT) May 16, 2024

And the Daily Star concentrates on cats and dogs suffering from hayfever.