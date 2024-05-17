King’s wealth jumps £10 million to £610 million, Sunday Times Rich List reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King’s wealth jumps £10 million to £610 million, Sunday Times Rich List reveals

By Press Association
The King on his coronation day (Adrian Dennis/PA)
The King on his coronation day (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The King’s personal wealth has jumped by £10 million to £610 million in the last year, according to analysis by The Sunday Times Rich List.

Charles, who acceded to the throne less than two years ago, ranks 258th in the list of the UK’s 350 wealthiest people and families, up from 263rd place in 2023.

Calculations by the newspaper’s Rich List suggest the monarch has benefited from a boost to the net worth of his properties.

Royal visit to Sandringham Flower Show
The King during a visit to the Sandringham Flower Show last year (Daniel Leal/PA)

His inherited private estates Sandringham in Norfolk and Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, which belonged to his mother the late Queen, are said to account for much of his financial fortune.

Only personal assets – not the Crown Estate, the Duchy of Lancaster, nor the Crown Jewels which are held in trust by the King for the nation – are included by The Sunday Times when assessing the sovereign’s wealth.

The King’s estimated wealth, which is said to come from inheritance, property and investing, dwarfs that of Elizabeth II.

Balmoral Castle guided tours
The King’s private Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The late Queen’s wealth was said to be £370 million in 2022, with Charles now estimated to be worth £240 million more than his mother, rising from £600 million to £610 million in 2024.

The personal wealth of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty has surged by more than £120 million to £651 million from £529 million, overtaking the King this year.

As the Prince of Wales, Charles received a private income of around £23 million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall.

Service for the Order of the British Empire
The King and Queen after a service for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul’s Cathedral this week (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It was used in part for non-official expenditure for himself and his family and for the official cost of personal staff, his office and official residences.

The news outlet’s annual rich list was released on Friday, and will be included in a 76-page special edition of its Sunday magazine.

It reveals the wealth of the 350 richest individuals and families in the UK, based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies.