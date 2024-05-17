Jury out for second day in trial of teacher Rebecca Joynes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Jury out for second day in trial of teacher Rebecca Joynes

By Press Association
Teacher Rebecca Joynes is on trial at Manchester Crown Court (PA)
Teacher Rebecca Joynes is on trial at Manchester Crown Court (PA)

Jurors have retired for a second day to consider verdicts in the case of a teacher accused of having sex with two teenage pupils.

Rebecca Joynes, 30, was already suspended from her high school job and on bail for alleged sexual activity with boy A, 15, when she allegedly began a sexual relationship with the second youngster, boy B, whom she later became pregnant by.

Neither teenager can be identified.

The jury of seven men and five women first went out on Thursday morning at Manchester Crown Court, following a two-week trial.

Joynes was accused by prosecutor Joe Allman of a “naked attempt to garner sympathy” from the jury by having a pink baby’s bonnet visibly tucked into her trouser front belonging to the child fathered by boy B, whose virginity she allegedly took.

Rebecca Joynes
Rebecca Joynes denies sex offences involving two teenage boys (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jurors have heard both boys sent Joynes flirty Snapchat messages before boy A was taken shopping, bought a £350 Gucci belt and went back to her flat in Salford Quays, where he alleges they had sex, with his semen later recovered from her bedsheets by police.

Boy B claims sexual activity began when he was 15 with kissing and full sex when he was 16 and while he was still a pupil.

Joynes claims no sexual activity ever took place with boy A and a relationship developed with boy B while she was suspended from her job and only became sexual after she was dismissed and he had left school at 16, so no offence had taken place.

Mr Allman told jurors the defendant is hoping they will see the case differently because she is a woman and not a man accused of sex with teenagers.

He questioned why inappropriate Snapchats and comments, with the boys referring to her as “Bunda Becky” were not immediately “shut down” by the teacher, and asked whether she was attracted to teenage boys.

Earlier, Joynes told the jury she had ruined her “dream job” with stupid “mistakes” by meeting up with the two teenagers and having them back at her flat, but denied under-age sex.

Joynes admitted she had come out of a nine-year relationship, was lonely and flattered by the attention.

Michael O’Brien, defending, said boy A’s claims were teenage boy bravado and boy B had chosen to “twist the dates” to say sex began earlier when he was still at school and aged 15.

Joynes wept as she told jurors the baby she had with boy B was taken away from her hours after giving birth and she now has only limited access, three times a week.

She denies six counts of sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust.