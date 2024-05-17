Zoo announces birth of tiny tamarin to mark Endangered Species Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Zoo announces birth of tiny tamarin to mark Endangered Species Day

By Press Association
The newborn cotton-top tamarin will be named after an Addams Family character (Marwell Zoo/PA)
The newborn cotton-top tamarin will be named after an Addams Family character (Marwell Zoo/PA)

A Hampshire zoo has announced the birth of a cotton-top tamarin as they mark Endangered Species Day.

Now Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, is launching a competition to name the tiny monkey with voters given the option of three names from The Addams Family to follow in the family tradition as its older siblings are called Pugsley and Pubert.

The choice of names in the competition are Fester, Lurch and Gomez.

Zoo announces birth of tiny tamarin
Marwell Zoo has asked the public to vote on which Addams Family-themed name they like the best for the tiny tamarin (Marwell Zoo/PA)

Amy Deny, animal team leader for primates and small mammals, said that parents Mico and Gurt would take turns carrying the new arrival, which clings to the fur on their backs and tummy areas before it becomes fully independent at about five months old.

She said: “Cotton-top tamarins are native to Columbia and are critically endangered, with only around 2,000 individuals left in the wild.

“They are threatened in the wild by residential and agricultural development and the pet trade. This is a really exciting time for our troop at Marwell as this is the second time our pair have reproduced.

“Mico and Gurt play an important role in the EAZA ex-situ programme, ensuring a healthy population of tamarins exist in human care to conserve the species.

Zoo announces birth of tiny tamarin
The tamarin will cling to its parents or siblings until it becomes fully independent at around five months old (Marwell Zoo/PA)

“Last year was quite overwhelming for the first-time parents, learning to look after their infants and being the sole care providers. However, this time around they have the help of juveniles Pugsley and Pubert.

“Cotton-top tamarins co-operatively rear their offspring, meaning all members of the troop take it in turns to carry the babies. This gives the parents an important chance to rest.

“While dad Mico does most of the hard work, older brother Pugsley has also started sharing the workload and taking the baby outside with him while playing and foraging for food.

“The babies have an incredible grip, and cling onto the carrier while leaping around the habitat, which although a little nerve-wracking is great fun to watch.”

Ms Deny said that in the wild, cotton-headed tamarins live in humid forests where they can leap from tree trunk to tree trunk using their claw-like nails to grip onto bark.

When resting or sleeping, they coil their tails over one shoulder and along their back and they communicate with each other through contact calls, she explained.

Cotton-top tamarins are named because of the long tufts of white fur on the top of their heads and they eat fruit, flowers, nectar and small prey such as frogs, snails and insects.