What the papers say – May 18

Politics, rent caps and the King’s fighting spirit features among a variety of stories on Saturday’s front pages.

On the front of the Daily Mail, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned British families that if Labour wins the general election, families will have to fork out £2100 billion to pay for the new government’s spending.

The Daily Telegraph reports landlords will face rent caps under a Labour government.

The Daily Express runs with a piece on King Charles’ “fighting spirit” as he prepares to lead D-Day tributes.

The i splash with a piece on whistleblowers within the benefits system, who have revealed targets are used to decide disability claims.

The Times reports on a push to protect teachers’ free speech on religion.

The Guardian splashes with a piece on health, leading with the £27 billion that alcohol abuse costs the NHS per year.

The Daily Mirror splashes on Rishi Sunak’s bank balance, claiming that the Prime Minister is now officially richer than the King.

The Independent runs a story on a Chinese opioid that has hit British streets, with the paper writing the epidemic is already killing six people a week in the UK.

The Financial Times reports that Tesla faces a Mount Everest-level climb to convince shareholders of a billion-dollar pay packet for Elon Musk and the benefits of a move to Texas.

The Daily Star takes a leaf out of Eric Carle’s famous children’s book, running with a story on some very hungry caterpillars running amok in some very real gardens in Britain.