Thunderstorm warnings for Wales and south-west England

Thunderstorms and heavy showers could cause flooding and travel disruption, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms for parts of Wales and south-west England during Saturday afternoon.

It warns that scattered, slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop, with the potential to cause flash flooding.

Spray on roads could result in dangerous driving conditions, the forecaster said.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across southwest England and Wales 1300 – 2000 today Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/3hO4P9QL68 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 18, 2024

There is a chance some communities could temporarily be cut off by flooded roads, while lightning strikes may lead to delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

Some locations could see 20-30mm of rain in an hour or two, while there is a small chance repeated shower development could result in a few places seeing 40-50mm, the Met Office said.

The warning, which covers areas including Swansea, Cardiff, Bath, Exeter and Plymouth, is in place from 1pm until 8pm.

Any showers and thunderstorms will gradually fade during Saturday evening, and much of the country will see no rain at all on Saturday, the forecaster added.