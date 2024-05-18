Law changes proposed to curb ‘weekly takeovers’ by pro-Palestine protesters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Law changes proposed to curb ‘weekly takeovers’ by pro-Palestine protesters

By Press Association
People take part in a Nakba 76 pro-Palestine demonstration and march in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
People take part in a Nakba 76 pro-Palestine demonstration and march in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Law changes have been proposed to help police deal with the “weekly takeovers” of central London by pro-Palestine protesters.

Thousands of people joined the latest march on Saturday, and police made seven arrests during the large event including a man seen carrying a coffin with offensive language written on it, Scotland Yard said.

Officers also arrested a man appearing to lead an offensive chant and damage a traffic light in Regent Street.

An antisemitism campaign group has called for the regular protests to be “brought to an end”.

The latest march took place on the 76th anniversary of the “Nakba” – meaning catastrophe, used by Palestinians to describe the establishment of the state of Israel.

A 74-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a provocation of violence during a counter-protest in Piccadilly Circus, police said.

Nakba 76 demonstration
Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn takes part in the demonstration (Aaron Chown/PA)

The charity Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has proposed clarifications to sections of the Public Order Act to make clear “police have the power” to stop protests from taking over swathes of central London at weekends.

The Met’s handling of the marches has been “an expensive shambles”, said CAA chief executive Gideon Falter.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has faced calls to resign over the force’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests.

A Home Office spokesperson thanked the CAA for its proposals and told the PA news agency it would be “looking closely at them”.

“The right to protest is a cornerstone of our democracy, but there are clear concerns about the cumulative impact protests are having on some of our communities which we are looking at,” the spokesperson said.

“All communities should be able to go about their daily lives without fear. We have been clear with the police that they must use all the powers available to them to police protests appropriately and will always have our backing in doing so.”

Nakba 76 demonstration
People take part in a Nakba 76 pro-Palestine demonstration and march in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Lord Walney, the Government’s adviser on political violence, is due to publish a report into political violence and disruption early next week.

Mr Falter said the “weekly takeovers” of parts of central London “must be brought to an end”.

“Week after week, we have seen excuses instead of arrests and officers ‘contextualising’ offences away instead of enforcing the law,” he said.

“We are also calling for the Home Secretary to issue mandatory directions to the Mayor of London, who has spent months shirking his responsibility to keep London safe for all its communities.”

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, who is leading this weekend’s policing operation, said: “We have worked with organisers of today’s events to ensure people could protest safely whilst at the same time minimising serious disruption to the community.

“Officers made swift interventions to make arrests where criminal offences were suspected.”