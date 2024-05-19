Infected blood scandal has taken ‘far too long’ to resolve, says Shapps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Infected blood scandal has taken ‘far too long’ to resolve, says Shapps

By Press Association
Campaigners outside Downing Street, central London after a letter was handed into Number 10 calling for the Government to speed up compensation for victims of the infected blood scandal (Aaron Chown/PA)
Victims of the infected blood scandal have had to wait “far too long” for compensation, a Cabinet minister acknowledged ahead of Monday’s long-awaited public inquiry report.

The worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS saw tens of thousands of people infected with contaminated blood or blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

An estimated 3,000 people have died as a result, while those who survived have lived with life-long health implications, and compensation costs are expected to reach at least £10 billion.

The inquiry, the largest ever carried out in the UK, was launched in 2017 by then prime minister Theresa May.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC: “I think it has taken far too long to get to this. A problem that has gone on for decades.”

On LBC Radio he said the publication of the Infected Blood Inquiry report would be a “very significant moment”, adding: “The fact it’s taken decades and decades to get to this point of course is absolutely wrong.”

The size of the compensation bill could cause a political headache for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt but he insisted he would deliver on a promise made to campaigner Mike Dorricott in 2014.

Mr Dorricott was 46 at the time, and had learned just weeks before meeting Mr Hunt that he had terminal liver cancer – a disease linked to the hepatitis C he contracted as a teenager from contaminated Factor 8 blood products.

After telling his family the news that he only had months to live, he visited the then health secretary, Mr Hunt, in Whitehall.

Infected Blood inquiry
The scandal – dubbed the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS – has been the subject of the biggest ever public inquiry in the UK (Aaron Chown/PA)

He told the future Chancellor he was angry that infected patients and their families had not received a full and fair settlement.

Towards the end of the meeting, Mr Hunt shook his hand and said: “Don’t worry about this, we’ll sort it.”

Just a few months later, Mr Dorricott died, aged just 47.

Mr Hunt told The Sunday Times that a new compensation package for those affected by the scandal will be “thanks to Mike more than anyone else”.

He added: “And it’s one of the saddest things that he’s not around to see it.”

The Chancellor told the paper that Mr Dorricott was “so gentle, so decent”.

“I imagine after that meeting that Mike thought that he’d been fobbed off by yet another politician giving him the runaround,” he said, adding: “But what Mike didn’t know was that he really had made a huge impression on me.”

Mr Hunt said the money will be funded through Government borrowing, and that the package could be unveiled as soon as Monday – when the final report of the inquiry is due to be published.

He said the Government would look “very sympathetically” on any request from the victims or families for a national memorial.

“What we want to do after Monday is very close engagement with all the families who’ve been through such hell and understand from them what the next steps need to be,” he said.

Mr Dorricott’s widow, Ann, 57, told the paper that the announcement “brings me solace”.

“It brings me solace to know that even in death, Mike continues to make a difference,” she said.

“He was a pillar of strength, fighting for justice until his last breath and his absence is deeply felt every day.

“I know that Mike always held Jeremy Hunt in high regard, and even though it has taken 10 years, he would be pleased that justice is finally being delivered to the victims.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said “successive governments” bear responsibility for the “appalling” contaminated blood scandal.

He told Sky News: “I have not seen the report yet but I would anticipate that Sir Brian Langstaff is going to criticise… successive governments.

“Everyone has got their responsibility to bear in this appalling scandal and we have got a shared responsibility to put it right.”