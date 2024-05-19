Father-of-three with terminal brain cancer hopes to set cycling world record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father-of-three with terminal brain cancer hopes to set cycling world record

By Press Association
Robert Seaward is taking on a three-week cycling challenge (Robert Seaward/PA)
Robert Seaward is taking on a three-week cycling challenge (Robert Seaward/PA)

A father-of-three with terminal brain cancer hopes to set a world record by cycling further than anyone undergoing chemotherapy ever has before, to encourage fellow patients to “enjoy life”.

Robert Seaward, 38, is undergoing chemotherapy for a brain tumour which was diagnosed in January 2023, called oligodendroglioma.

Despite this, Mr Seaward, who lives in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, has chosen to “enjoy his life” and is on a mission to set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the “longest bicycle ride while on a chemotherapy cycle”.

Robert Seaward charity cycle
Mr Seaward will cycle more than 1,500 miles throughout the challenge (Robert Seaward/PA)

Over the next three weeks he will cycle more than 1,500 miles from Weymouth, Dorset, to London, via Liverpool, Manchester, Blackpool and Manchester.

The idea for the record attempt follows an incident last week when he began stuttering at home, before being admitted to hospital.

He feared he was having a seizure, but was told by doctors that was not the case.

“That could have been an aneurysm that just switched me off or it could have been a seizure that did take me out,” Mr Seaward, told the PA news agency.

“Instead, I’ve walked out of there healthy, happy and still being able to enjoy life with my family, so it gave me a fire in my belly to seize the moment and do this cycle.”

Robert Seaward charity cycle
Mr Seaward after completing his cycle to Paris (Robert Seaward/PA)

Mr Seaward cycled 200 miles from his home in Buckinghamshire to Paris in October 2023 to watch the Rugby World Cup final.

His family – wife Shelley, 35, and their children Seth, 11, Finley, nine, and Esme, seven – were “shocked” that he decided to take on that challenge.

His children’s response to the latest cycle ride was similar.

“At first, my children said ‘You can’t do that’.

“Then when I started breaking down why I was doing it, my children were a bit sad because I was going away for 21 days, but I told them ‘Remember, I’m doing this to help someone else’s daddy play with their children’.

Robert Seaward charity cycle
Robert Seaward with wife Shelley and their three children (Robert Seaward/PA)

“Then my youngest was on board and she told her brothers to let me go and help other people’s dads.

“My children are the reason why I go through the chemotherapy and surgery, because you want to put a couple of years on the clock.”

He said he is feeling “nervous” and “excited” ahead of the ride, with the route created using route planning app Bikemap.

“The first bit’s not the nicest, getting down to Weymouth is going to be a bit busy, but then I hit the coast and stick to the coast like glue all the way to places like Liverpool, Manchester and Blackpool,” he said.

“I love the coast – it’s beautiful and I might even dip my toes in the water if the weather is warm enough.”

Robert Seaward charity cycle
Mr Seaward hopes to inspire others with cancer to enjoy their lives (Robert Seaward/PA)

He will be posting daily updates on Facebook and is optimistic that others will join him along the route.

He hopes people following his story who are  undergoing chemotherapy or have been diagnosed with cancer are encouraged to live their lives to the fullest.

“You can make your way through cancer and chemotherapy in one of two ways – either being dragged through painful, crying or sad or making a life while you’ve still got it,” he said.

“I want to show people that chemotherapy isn’t always that person lying or crying.

“I want people to not be scared if they’re diagnosed, get as fit and healthy as you can and enjoy life.

“I may keep this record for a long time, maybe even forever. But if I don’t, then I’ve inspired someone else to get on their bike while on chemo and that’s a win for me too.”

Mr Seaward has submitted a custom application to Guinness World Records, since the record he is attempting does not exist, and will send off evidence so his bid can be verified afterwards.

Mr Seaward’s fundraising page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cycle-through-chemo?

His Facebook page can be accessed here: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.seaward