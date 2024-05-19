Convoy of scrapped Ulez vehicles arrives in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Convoy of scrapped Ulez vehicles arrives in Ukraine

By Press Association
Vehicles donated to Ukraine through London’s ultra-low emission zone scrappage scheme (Nick Turpin/TFL/PA)
A convoy of 20 vehicles donated to Ukraine through London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) scrappage scheme arrived in the war-torn country over the weekend, a charity said.

British-Ukrainian Aid (BUAID) said the vehicles will be used for humanitarian and medical purposes during Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.

More than 100 vehicles have been donated to Ukraine through the Ulez programme since this was permitted from March 15, with around half being taken to the eastern European country.

BUAID said a further 13 vehicles are en route to Ukraine.

Vehicles donated to Ukraine
The Ulez area was expanded by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to include the whole of the capital in August last year, making it the world’s largest pollution charging area.

People who drive in the zone in a vehicle that does not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee.

A £160 million scheme run by TfL enables residents, small businesses, sole traders and charities scrapping non-compliant cars to claim grants.

For a scrapped vehicle to be sent to Ukraine through the programme, it must serve a function such as assisting with medical aid or evacuating people from dangerous areas.

A BUAID spokesperson said: “We remain enormously grateful for the support given to us by the Mayors of London and Kyiv, and by our many partners, supporters and donors.

Vehicles donated to Ukraine
“Vehicles that would have gone to scrap are saving lives in Ukraine, and we know that every one of them is valued and valuable.

“It is great to see people showing the Dunkirk spirit that Churchill talked about in World War Two, making transport available to those under threat from a ruthless enemy.”

TfL’s head of transport strategy and planning Lucy Hayward-Speight said: “The scrappage scheme has provided support for people to make the green transition alongside the London-wide Ulez being introduced.

“As well as helping to clean up the capital’s toxic air, Londoners are also demonstrating their concern for others by choosing to provide vital aid for those in the most unimaginable circumstances in Ukraine.

“We would encourage anyone eligible to donate their vehicle if they can.”