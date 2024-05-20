Camilla wanted to be French heroine with adventures in court of Louis XIV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camilla wanted to be French heroine with adventures in court of Louis XIV

By Press Association
Camilla appears briefly in the new season of The Queen’s Reading Room podcast (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The Queen has told how she yearned as a young girl to be a beautiful French woman who ends up in the court of the 17th century Sun King, Louis XIV.

Camilla, who was crowned Queen last year alongside her husband the King, recalled the first grown up book she ever read, as she appeared on the new season of The Queen’s Reading Room podcast.

“I can remember a book called Angelique which was written by a woman called Anne Golon, which is about this beautiful French woman who went through a series of completely mad adventures,” the Queen said.

Royal visit to Kenya – Day One
Camilla reading a book in the children’s reading space with Book Aid International at Eastlands Library in Nairobi (Chris Jackson/PA)

“At one point she landed up in the court of the Sun King Louis XIV. I think I must have probably been about 11 or 12. It was incredibly exciting.

“We all wanted to look like her. She was beautiful. I remember it was green eyes, this long golden hair. We all yearned to be Angelique.

“I think they’re still going now but I think that was the first sort of grown up read I took in.”

The Angelique saga, which is said to have sold more 150 million copies worldwide, is a series of more than a dozen French historical adventure novels set in the 17th century which follow the adventures of its eponymous heroine.

The Queen’s Reading Room was formed from a book club set up by Camilla during the Covid-19 pandemic to celebrate the power and benefits of reading, and relaunched as a charity in 2023.

The second season of its podcast began on Monday with Stardust and American Gods author Neil Gaiman.

But Camilla, an avid reader who has long promoted the importance of reading through her charity work, appears briefly at the start to speak about her first encounter with a grown up book.