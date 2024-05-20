‘Love this’: Rob McElhenney praises Welsh police over charity football game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Love this’: Rob McElhenney praises Welsh police over charity football game

By Press Association
A charity football match was played to raise funds for children’s hospitals in Vancouver and Philadelphia over the weekend (Brian Prydden Photography/PA)
Wrexham AFC joint owner Rob McElhenney has thanked a team of Welsh police officers for organising a football match to raise funds for children’s hospitals in Philadelphia and Vancouver.

The match took place on Sunday afternoon in Broughton, Flintshire, North Wales, between Wrexham Police FC, which is made up of members of North Wales Police who play off-duty and Happy Somedays, an inclusive for-all group who are based in south Manchester.

Wrexham Police FC wanted to use the game as an opportunity to “give something back” to actors McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds who have supported Wrexham in a “significant” way, so decided to raise money for both British Columbia (BC) Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia as Reynolds was born in Vancouver and McElhenney hails from Philadelphia.

Wrexham Police FC organised the match (Brian Prydden Photography/PA)

So far, some £334 (425 dollars) has been raised, which is to be split between the two hospitals.

Sgt Dave Smith, 38, from Wrexham Police FC, told the PA news agency: “Ryan and Rob have done a great deal for Wrexham and made a significant impact on the area and made such a difference to people’s lives.

“We just wanted to do something to give something back.

“We’ve also got a lot of support from the States and Canada because of how much Ryan and Rob have supported us, so we thought it would be good to raise money for a hospital in Philadelphia and a hospital in Vancouver.”

Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds have supported Wrexham in a ‘significant’ way, Sgt Dave Smith said (Jacob King/PA)

Over the past year, the celebrity Wrexham AFC owners have donated close to £20,000 to fundraisers set up or publicised by Wrexham Police FC.

In February, they donated £10,000 to a fundraiser in aid of the family of a four-year-old called Louis Perrin, who was born with a rare genetic variant of the TUBA1A gene which causes him to have painful leg spasms, limited mobility, epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

Ahead of the match, McElhenney praised Wrexham Police FC for organising it, posting to X: “Love this. Thank you.”

Rob McElhenney’s response to the football match (PA)

Sgt Smith said: “I didn’t expect to get the message from Rob.

“(McElhenney and Reynolds) don’t have to support us, but the fact that they do shows that despite their celebrity status, they’ve got that human side and they do generally care about the Wrexham area and really do want to help the community.”

Wrexham Police FC won on the day, but Sgt Smith said victory and the score were “irrelevant”.

Detective Constable James Moult, Rob McElhenney and Sgt Dave Smith (Wrexham Police FC/PA)

“For us, it was more about the charity aspect and we got a photo of both the teams together with an American flag and Canadian flag to show our support for the hospitals and Ryan and Rob and the fanbases we have in America and Canada,” he added.

Over the past 14 months, Wrexham Police FC has raised just over £43,000 for various charitable causes.

The fundraising link for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia can be found here: chop.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=146958

The donations page for BC Children’s Hospital can be found here: secure.bcchf.ca/SuperheroPages/main.cfm?Event=ICE&Member=275215