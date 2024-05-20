Irish Government ‘very concerned’ over slow progress of Sean Rooney death probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Irish Government ‘very concerned’ over slow progress of Sean Rooney death probe

By Press Association
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said he is ‘very concerned’ about the slow progress in bringing the killers of an Irish peacekeeper to justice during a trip to Lebanon (Niall Carson/PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said he is ‘very concerned’ about the slow progress in bringing the killers of an Irish peacekeeper to justice during a trip to Lebanon (Niall Carson/PA)

The Irish deputy premier has said he is “very concerned” about the slow progress in bringing the killers of an Irish peacekeeper to justice during a trip to Lebanon.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin pressed the Lebanese government about the investigation into the death of Private Sean Rooney.

The 24-year-old, from Co Donegal, was killed while serving in Lebanon when his convoy was attacked in 2022.

Mr Martin met with the Lebanese minister for foreign affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, and a lawyer representing the minister for defence in Lebanon on Monday morning.

Private Sean Rooney death
Private Sean Rooney was serving with a UN peacekeeping mission and died after his convoy came under attack (Defence Forces/PA)

Speaking after the meeting, the Tanaiste said: “We are very, very concerned. We want justice to be done and we want those who committed the crime, killing Sean Rooney and injuring other Irish soldiers.

“We want these people brought to justice, and I understand the separation of powers but we are concerned of the slow pace of this trial and the Irish people want justice in respect of that.”

One of the suspects who was arrested over the killing was released on bail last year due to a medical condition.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin said that it is a “very sad day” following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Iranian president, the country’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other officials were found dead hours after their helicopter crashed in a mountainous region of the country’s north-west.

Speaking before confirmation of their deaths, Mr Martin said: “I am aware of the reports in respect of both the Iranian president and the foreign minister. I have spoken to foreign minister Hossein on quite a number of occasions.

“It is deeply concerning and we don’t yet have full confirmation but obviously our thoughts and our prayers are with the families involved in terms of potential fatalities.

“It is a very sad day when a situation like this occurs.”