Rare WWI naval signal book found in Oxfam bookshop sells for four-figure sum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Rare WWI naval signal book found in Oxfam bookshop sells for four-figure sum

By Press Association
A very rare lead-lined naval signal book from the First World War has been bought by a museum after being found in an Oxfam bookshop (Oxfam/PA)
A very rare lead-lined naval signal book from the First World War has been bought by a museum after being found in an Oxfam bookshop (Oxfam/PA)

A very rare lead-lined naval signal book from the First World War has been bought by a museum after being found in an Oxfam bookshop.

The General Signals Book, which is filled with confidential signals, was found with a box of donations at the back of Oxfam’s Bath bookshop by shop manager Simon Berry.

Noting the book’s connection to the Navy, Mr Berry passed the book onto volunteers, Richard Danns, who is a retired marine engineer, and Stuart Murray, who thoroughly researched the book, before placing it on Oxfam’s online shop.

(from left) Stuart Murray, Simon Berry and Richard Danns who made the discovery (Oxfam/PA)
(From left) Stuart Murray, Simon Berry and Richard Danns who made the discovery at Oxfam’s Bath bookshop (Oxfam/PA)

They quickly realised just how special the book was when several historians started to ring the store.

The National Museum for the Royal Navy in Portsmouth bought the book for an undisclosed four figure sum and has now placed it in its collection.

The existence of the book is quite rare due to the fact signal books were usually ordered to be destroyed, once they were no longer in use.

The book’s unique lead-lining would also have helped the book sink in case of emergency – if the ship was in danger or captured by the enemy – so it could be thrown aboard to avoid falling into the wrong hands.

Mr Berry, 62, said: “I found the book at the end of the year among other donations in the back room.

“I knew the book was something to take note of because it had the lead-lined cover, so it looked quite obscure.

The book is lead-lined so it would sink in an emergency (Oxfam/PA)
The book is lead-lined so it would sink in an emergency (Oxfam/PA)

“But I don’t think we realised quite how special it was until we started getting calls from historians telling us how important it was. It felt like you were holding a piece of history in your hands.

“We are so pleased the book has found its way into the right hands with the museum and has helped raise so much money for Oxfam at the same time.

“It’s definitely not every day you handle or sell something of that value.”

Heather Johnson, from the museum, said: “Signal books are quite rare as copies were officially ordered to be destroyed when they went out of use.

“This would have been the duty of the officer in charge of keeping the confidential books, who had to send a certificate of destruction back to the Admiralty.”