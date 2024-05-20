Taxi drivers contacted as part of missing person inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taxi drivers contacted as part of missing person inquiry

By Press Association
A CCTV image of Jack O’Sullivan in Bristol during the early hours of March 2 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
More than 1,000 taxi drivers have been contacted by detectives searching for a man who has not been seen for over two months after disappearing while on a night out with friends.

Jack O’Sullivan, 23, was last seen at around 3.15am on March 2 in the area of Brunel Lock Road and Brunel Way in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police hope taxi drivers using the Cumberland Basin network around the time Mr O’Sullivan was last seen may have dashcam or eyewitness information.

Detectives are also appealing for a dog walker who was seen in the early hours of that Saturday morning to get in touch as they could be a potential witness.

The last confirmed sighting of Mr O’Sullivan was at 3.13am as he walks onto the grassed area at the junction of Brunel Lock Way and Brunel Way.

There are two further sightings which are likely to be Mr O’Sullivan, which were on the Plimsoll Bridge at around 3.25am heading back in the direction of the city centre, and on the Bennett Way slip road on the northern side of the river at around 3.38am.

Detective Inspector Jason Chidgey, who is leading the investigation, said: “We hope this renewed focus on drivers or motorists using the road system around Hotwells and the Cumberland Basin on the morning of Saturday March 2 will yield more potential footage which can help us provide answers to Jack’s family about what happened to him.

“We know there were a significant number of vehicles in the area during this time and we’ve previously appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward – with a particular focus on the area of Brunel Way, Brunel Lock Road, Junction Swing Bridge, Plimsoll Swing Bridge or the Portway, anytime between 2.45am and 4am on Saturday March 2. We’re also still appealing for any mobile phone or doorbell footage.

Jack O’Sullivan has been missing since March 2 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
“Our thoughts are very much with Jack’s family who are going through an unimaginable ordeal, and we’re committed to supporting them in any way we can.

“To date, we have reviewed and re-reviewed more than 100 hours’ worth of CCTV footage, as well as carrying out extensive land and river searches, involving the dog and mounted section, specialist diver teams using sonar technology, the National Police Air Service, and a specialist review team.

“We’ve sought and continue to seek independent advice from a range of experts to try and identify any lines of inquiry we still need to progress.”

Mr O’Sullivan is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

He was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.