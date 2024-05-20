Daughter-in-law jailed for life for ‘brutal’ bed blaze murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Daughter-in-law jailed for life for ‘brutal’ bed blaze murder

By Press Association
Karen Vamplew, who has been jailed for life for the murder of her mother-in-law (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Karen Vamplew, who has been jailed for life for the murder of her mother-in-law (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

A debt-ridden woman who murdered her disabled mother-in-law by setting fire to her bed has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years.

Karen Vamplew, 44, was found guilty last week of murdering Elizabeth Vamplew in what prosecutors said was a bid to obtain inheritance money.

The 77-year-old victim died from burns and smoke inhalation after a fire at her bungalow in Eton Court, Newark, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of December 15 2021.

Elizabeth Vamplew
Elizabeth Vamplew died after her daughter-in-law, Karen Vamplew, set fire to her bed (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Nottinghamshire Police said Karen Vamplew was believed to have deliberately set fire to her victim’s bed as she was lying in it, almost certainly asleep.

In a statement issued after Vamplew, also known as Karen Degg, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Monday, the force said financial investigations revealed that she had access to her victim’s account and had been spending thousands of pounds.

She was initially arrested on suspicion of murder two days after the fire, police said, but at that stage, there was insufficient evidence to bring any charges against her.

Vamplew, formerly of King Street, Newark, was re-arrested on September 27 last year after further specialist evidence was examined and secured.

Following the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, who oversaw the investigation, said: “This has been a lengthy and complex investigation and I would like to praise the dedicated work carried out by the investigation team and external specialists to bring Vamplew to justice.

“The simple fact is that she deliberately set a catastrophic and fatal fire knowing full well that Elizabeth was asleep inside the property.

“It was a brutal and premeditated act.”

The Crown Prosecution Service said Vamplew had significant debts and had been accessing money from Mrs Vamplew’s bank account, which had been all but depleted.

Andrew Baxter, from the CPS, said: “Elizabeth Vamplew’s tragic death was caused by the greed of her own daughter-in-law.

“Karen Vamplew had been helping herself to her money and, once this was spent, she killed her in the most cynical and calculating way possible to get her hands on the inheritance.

“I would like to offer my heartfelt sympathies to Mrs Vamplew’s extended family and loved ones who must feel the betrayal of one so close to them.”