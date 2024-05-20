Primark and H&M among brands to join new fashion initiative to boost circularity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Primark and H&M among brands to join new fashion initiative to boost circularity

By Press Association
Clothes hanging on a rack in a London charity shop (Aaron Chown/PA)
Clothes hanging on a rack in a London charity shop (Aaron Chown/PA)

Primark and H&M are among the leading fashion brands to join a new fashion sector initiative to boost circular business models.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which campaigns for a more circular economy and is leading the project, said brands will work on identifying solutions to decouple revenue from the unsustainable production of new garments.

Fast fashion brands including Primark and H&M have long been accused of environmentally-damaging practices, greenwashing and labour abuses in their supply chains.

The “take-make-waste” model means millions of tonnes of clothing are produced and discarded every year, with truckloads ending up in landfills or incinerated every second.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is advocating for more practices like rental, resale, repair and remaking to help to keep products in use.

Recent research from the foundation estimated that this could make up 23% of the global fashion market by 2030, representing a 700 billion dollar opportunity to transform the future of fashion.

Arc’teryx, Arket, Cos, Reformation and Weekday are also some of the first participants in the Fashion ReModel initiative, launched at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

The charity said it believes the shared learnings and experiences among the brands will help forge a path towards a more sustainable fashion industry.

The new initiative follows the foundation’s “Jeans Redesign” project, which tasked participants to reimagine the wardrobe staple to be fit for a circular economy between 2019 and 2023.

Jules Lennon, fashion lead at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, said: “Through their participation in The Fashion ReModel, this group of organisations are taking the next step on the road towards a circular economy for fashion.

“In order to challenge conventional linear models and create a new normal, brands must decouple revenue from production by accelerating efforts to redesign the products of the future, as well as rethinking the services and business models which deliver them to customers and keep them in use.

“The fashion industry is rooted in reinvention and we welcome business-led action towards a world where, instead of being worn once and discarded, clothes can be used many more times and threaded through the lives of more people.”

Leyla Ertur, head of sustainability at the H&M Group, said: “The Jeans Redesign pushed us to explore what circular design could mean for our product assortment and now The Fashion ReModel is set to do the same with circular business models.

“The opportunity presented by decoupling the fashion industry’s growth from resource use is huge and this project can help us better understand how to further scale these models.”

Dominique Showers, vice president of ReBIRD at Arc’teryx, said: “Arc’teryx is committed to a circular future, building products to last and equipping our guests with the tools and education to keep their gear in play.

“We’re excited to be one of the first participants to join the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s demonstration project, The Fashion ReModel, to reimagine circularity for the outdoor industry, rethinking the way we approach design and waste to build a future in which everything we create can be given a second life.”