What the papers say – May 21

The Tuesday front pages are led by the Prime Minister’s apology to infected blood victims.

The Financial Times reports Rishi Sunak said he wanted to make sure “nothing like this can ever happen in our country again”, after the Infected Blood Inquiry identified a “catalogue of systemic, collective and individual failures” that amounted to a “calamity”.

Financial Times: Sunak promises ‘whatever it costs’ toredress infected blood scandal misery #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yYYy28x5lg — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 20, 2024

Metro says the 2,527-page report found that the infected blood scandal “could largely have been avoided” and there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth.

Metro: 40 YEARS OF BLOODY COVER UP #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mpBAe9PP1O — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 20, 2024

The Daily Mail and Daily Mirror lead with fears that no one will face criminal justice as a result of the inquiry’s findings.

Tuesday's Front Page 📰 Make guilty face justice#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lLNZ4TOc8Q — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 20, 2024

“Day of shame” is the headline shared by The Telegraph, Daily Express, The Times, The Guardian and the i.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'A day of shame for the British state'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/tMAxejXMY7 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 20, 2024

Tomorrow's front page: This is a day of shame for British state #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/L3hWZlJtvq pic.twitter.com/QdTEuGLVhH — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 20, 2024

The Times: Britain’s day of shame over tainted NHS blood #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/48YEB5Q6Id — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 20, 2024

The Guardian: ‘Day of shame’: deadly cover-upof blood scandal finally exposed #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DHrNpLceMV — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 20, 2024

And the Daily Star says Courteney Cox has revealed she feels the “presence” of her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry.