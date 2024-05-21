Met Office issues yellow warnings of thunderstorms and heavy rains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Office issues yellow warnings of thunderstorms and heavy rains

By Press Association
Visitors take shelter from the rain beneath umbrellas during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Met Office has advised of the possibility of flooding and travel disruption as it issues yellow warnings for thunderstorms and rain for much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place for London and the South East from midday to midnight on Tuesday, and until 9pm for the South West, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Forecasters have warned of thunderstorms and heavy downpours (Yui Mok/PA)

The warning for rain covers the Midlands and north of England starting at 12.15am on Wednesday and lasting until 6am on Thursday with a further warning put in place for rain in eastern and southern Scotland running from 12pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

The warnings state that there could be sudden downpours during the thunderstorms which could lead to difficult driving conditions, disruption to trains and buses as well as the chance of flooding and power cuts.

Frequent lightning strikes and hail may also be seen, the Met Office’s yellow thunderstorm warnings said.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “There are lots of warnings going on, with thunderstorms moving into rain warnings.

“There are large rain warnings covering quite a large area of central and northern England, Scotland and Wales for Wednesday and Thursday.

“This is because there is an area of low pressure approaching the UK from the east.

“The precise track of the low pressure which would determine where the rainfall comes is still uncertain at the moment and is something we are keeping an eye on.

“We would encourage people to keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days to see how that evolves.”

The thunderstorm warning for London and the South East states that there are likely to be slow-moving heavy showers with thunderstorms featuring hail and lightning which should ease away by Tuesday evening.

And the warning states areas could see up to 20-30mm of rain falling in one hour with some places receiving 40-50mm in two to three hours while some areas in Northern Ireland could see 50-60mm fall in an hour or two.

Amy Bokota, a Met Office forecaster, said: “The downpours could be slow moving, and that’s the main trouble, the wind’s quite light at the moment so when they do form, they could be quite slow moving and intense.”

She added: “Where you see them they could be quite intense and dramatic, but not everywhere’s going to see them and some places just down the road could be completely fine and shower and thunderstorm-free.”